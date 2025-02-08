St Kitts and Nevis team heads to Puerto Rico for Under-17 World Cup Qualifiers

The St Kitts and Nevis U-17 team will face Cuba, the USA, and USVI in their upcoming tournament fixtures.

St Kitts and Nevis Under-17 National team, Young Sugar Boyz has headed to Costa Rica. The team will compete in the CONCACAF U17 Qualifiers, representing St Kitts and Nevis on an international platform.

The St Kitts and Nevis U-17 team will clash against Cuba, USA and USVI as a part of their upcoming fixtures in the tournament. The team has been accompanied by the Assistant Coach Jamal Jeffers and player Haim Isles to get their thoughts on the journey ahead.

Schedule of upcoming games of CONCACAF U-17 Qualifiers

Monday, 10th February, 2025 – SKN vs Cuba (Estadio Nacional)

Thursday, 13th February, 2025 – SKN vs USA (Estadio Nacional)

Saturday, 15th February, 2025 – SKN vs USVI (Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto)

The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association shed light on the participation of the Under-17 boys and expressed pride on witnessing the unwavering hard work, determination and dedication of all the players. They urged all the countrymen to extend their support to the players, cheering them on every step of the game. The Association further called CONCACAF Under-17 qualifiers, a great platform for participants to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on a global stage.

Assistant Coach Jamal Jeffers on the practice of players

The Assistant Coach, Jamal Jeffers who has headed with the team to Costa Rico shed light on the practice of all the players. He added that all the players have trained intensely over the past few weeks and have been putting in unwavering efforts for a very long time.

He added that they are committed to groom all the young men of the country, aiming to make themselves capable of representing St Kitts and Nevis to the best of their ability.

The player Haim Isles also shed light the squad selected for the U-17 CONCACAF qualifiers, noting that it is special as the players have been together for a long time. “I'm happy to be able to meet the team so you could go out there, perform, and show his skills, and just hopefully we do your best.”

CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Qualifiers

The 2025 edition of CONCACAF U-17 Men’s qualifiers will kick off on 7th February, 2025 with a new single-round format. It will be utilized to determine which eight national teams will represent the region at the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup 2025. The 2025 CONCACAF U-17 Men’s qualifier will be the 16th edition of the tournament as a U-17 competition and the 20th including its initial years as a U-16 tournament.

The CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Qualifiers will consist of a single round. In this round, the 35 participating Member Associations will divide into around eight groups, where each team will play against each team in its group once.