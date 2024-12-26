Antigua and Barbuda: By-election in St Peter’s Constituency set for January 14, 2025

The announcement was made by the authorities following the funeral of the former Member of Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda, Asot Michael.

The dates for the by-election in St Peters constituency has been announced by the authorities of the Antigua and Barbuda, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 14th January, 2025.

The announcement was made by the authorities following the funeral of the former Member of Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda, Asot Michael.

While unveiling the dates for the election, the authorities of Antigua and Barbuda released a statement, stating, “these elections will be conducted with a vision to fill the vacancy created in the Parliament.”

· Monday, 23rd December, 2024: Issuance of the Writ of Election

· Tuesday, 31st December, 2024: Day of Nomination of Candidates

· Tuesday, 14th January, 2025: Day of by-Election in the St. Peter Constituency

Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced that he has written to the Governor General, as per the requirements by the 1981 Constitution Order of the country, according to the Section 41(3).

Shedding light on the dates announced for elections, PM Browne added that it has been chosen according to the time-frames, specified in the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act No. 11 of 2002.

Chairman of Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission on by-election

The Chairman of Antigua and Barbud Electoral Commission, Arthur G.B Thomas said that they have commenced the process of card replacements in August of 2024. He added that they have had in excess of 10,000 registered holders.

He therefore, encouraged everyone who's a registered voter to replace the cards. “There isn't an election looming, but it's important for us to be with at the time,” noted Chariman Thomas.

He also mentioned about the Barbuda Local Government Elections and noted that it has been scheduled to take place in March.

Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party recalled efforts of Asot Michael

Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party recalled the unwavering efforts of the former Member of Parliament, Asot Michael and added that he has played a significant role in leading the St Peters constituency towards growth and development.

“In the wake of the tragic loss of the former Member of Parliament for St. Peter, we honor their legacy of strong, compassionate leadership and representation,” noted Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.

The Party noted that Michael’s wisdom and guidance will forever be resonated in the hearts and actions of the citizens of the country.

Asot Michael

Asot Michael was the parliamentary representative of the St Peter's constituency. He had also previously served as tourism, economic development and energy minister under the leadership of Prime Minister Gaston Browne. Michael was known for his compassion, legendary love for the community and country.