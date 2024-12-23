Darren Sammy appointed Head Coach of West Indies Men’s Cricket Team

Sammy, a two-time ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-winning captain will officially begin his tenure as coach of the Test Team on 1st April, 2025.

Saint Lucia’s legendary cricketer and West Indies former Captain, Darren Sammy has been appointed as a Head Coach of Men’s National Cricket Team in all formats.

Sammy, a two-time ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-winning captain will officially begin his tenure as coach of the Test Team on 1st April, 2025.

He has been the head coach of the West Indies white-ball cricket since May 2023 and is now all set to take over the responsibility of Test Cricket as well.

This announcement was made by the Director of Cricket for Cricket West Indies (CWI), Miles Bascombe during a quarterly press conference held in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday.

Darren Sammy’s remarkable cricketing career

Darren Sammy has been the greatest contributor for West Indies who has led his team to historic victories in the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016. Sammy was also a part of the squad when West Indies won the Champions Trophy in 2004.

T20 career: Sammy has played 67 matches to date and has scored around 562 runs, with an average of 16.53. As a bowler, he has claimed 44 wickets, with his best figures, 26-5.

ODI career: Darren Sammy has played 126 ODI matches and has contributed 1871 runs, playing it in an average of 24.95. He has claimed 82 wickets in total in his ODI career, with 26-4 as his best figures.

Test career: The Former Captain played 38 test matches and has scored 1323 runs, with an average of 22.05. He has taken 84 wickets in his test career with best figures of 66-7.

The Director of CWI, Miles Bascombe said that Sammy’s experience and understanding of cricket would play a significant role in guiding the team and leading them towards victory.

He also appreciated Sammy and said that he as all the abilities to becoming a source of inspiration for all the cricketers and enhancing their skills to compete across all formats.

Head Coach Darren Sammy expressed excitement

Darren Sammy expressed excitement on being appointed as the Head Coach of West Indies Senior Men’s Cricket team in all formats. He also called it an honour to represent West Indies in any capacity and with the new role he has mapped out the new direction.

The Coach further shed light on the upcoming challenges and said that he is all set to help the test team from any kind of obstacles and lead them towards remarkable victories.

West Indies test cricket standings

West Indies are currently in last position in the World Test Championship 2025 standings, with a 24.24%-point percentage. The team still has a two-match series against Pakistan, scheduled to take place between 16th to 28th January, 2025.

Andre Coley would be replaced by Darren Sammy as the Test Head Coach after the end of West Indies current World Test Championship cycle.

Sammy said that he will make every possible effort in order to ensure that West Indies test cricket team conclude the Championship on a high note.