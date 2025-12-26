West Indies to Face Afghanistan in Three-Match T20I Series Ahead of 2026 World Cup

The West Indies will play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah from January 19 to 22, using the games to prepare for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

26th of December 2025

West Indies will play its first T20 International series for 2026 against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates. This three-match series is scheduled to start from January 2026. 

The first match of the series will be played on January 19, followed by the second and third matches on January 21 and 22. Both teams are expected to use the series as a key preparation for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The tournament will take place a few weeks later, in February 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said that the series will be a good chance for their team to prepare better in sub-continent conditions. CWI’s Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe stated that playing against a strong team like Afghanistan would help the players to build confidence and implement plans ahead of the World Cup in 2026.

This series provides an ideal platform for our preparation. Facing strong opposition in subcontinental conditions will help us sharpen our combinations and approach, and it also gives our players a chance to build confidence on surfaces similar to those we’ll encounter in India and Sri Lanka,” said Miles Bascombe.

The Chief Executive of Afghanistan Cricket Board, Naseeb Khan also welcomed the series and reckoned it as a good opportunity for the both the teams to lock their playing XI and better prepare themselves for upcoming global tournament. He further said that they are also overseeing the training of the team and that competing against a strong team like the West Indies provides the players a great opportunity to prepare themselves.

West Indies v/s Afghanistan - Match Schedule

  • 1st T20I: January 19 - Sharjah, UAE 
  • 2nd T20I: January 21 - Sharjah, UAE
  • 3rd T20I: January 22 - Sharjah, UAE
Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Nia Roberts

Related Articles

Credit Union suffers cyberattack in Grenada. (Credits: 664Connect Media, Facebook)

Ariza Credit Union in Grenada disrupted by Cyberattack

26th of March 2024

Taiwan elected their new President and Vice-President. (Credits: Government of Saint Lucia, Facebook)

PM Pierre greets newly elected President & Vice President of Taiwan

15th of January 2024

The Krampus: A Fascinating Cultural Heritage. (Credits: Akecheta Lesharo, Facebook)

Christmas with Krampus in Czech Republic 

21st of December 2023

Nevis youth excel in car mechanics at Summer Job Attachment Program || Picture Courtesy: Department of Youth - Nevis (Facebook)

Nevis youth excel in car mechanics at Summer Job Attachment Program

11th of August 2023

Guyana: 254 BIT graduates receive graduation certificates on completing TVET || Picture Courtesy: Ministry of Labour Facebook

Guyana: 254 BIT graduates receive graduation certificates on completing TVET

17th of March 2023

Derionne Edmeade to represent St Kitts and Nevis at first meeting of COP1 in Chile

Derionne Edmeade to represent St Kitts and Nevis at first meeting of COP1 in Chile

21st of April 2022

COVID active cases count to 4,003 in Trinidad and Tobago

110 new COVID-19 cases registered in Trinidad and Tobago

2nd of September 2021

PM Dr Terrance Drew to present CBI Regulatory Bill for second reading in St Kitts and Nevis National Assembly

16th of October 2025