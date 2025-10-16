PM Dr Terrance Drew to present CBI Regulatory Bill for second reading in St Kitts and Nevis National Assembly

The Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority Agreement Bill, 2025, focuses on improving cooperation and regulation within the CBI programmes of member Eastern Caribbean countries, ensuring greater transparency and integrity.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr Terrance Drew, will be presenting the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority Agreement Bill, 2025, for its second reading during the sitting of a National Assembly. It will take place on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 10 am, at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre.

The Bill had its first reading on October 6, 2025. It is a large component of the government’s legislative agenda to promote good governance. The Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority Agreement Bill, 2025 focuses on improving cooperation and regulation within the CBI programmes of member Eastern Caribbean countries.

It ensures that there is greater integrity, uniformity and transparency in the programmes’ operation which at the same time does not diminish the economic benefits each country gets from them. Some of the member states are Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and Saint Lucia, along with St Kitts and Nevis.

Strengthening regional oversight and international confidence

The government emphasised that the Bill is a sign of their dedication to good governance, and an effort to maintain international trust in their CBI programme. It forms a wider part of government initiatives to improve oversight, accountability, and management of the investment citizenship process.

Extensive Regional and International Consultations led to Bill’s Introduction

Moreover, the Bill has been introduced after extensive discussions with regional stakeholders and international key players which include the government of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Commission. These points bring to light the St Kitts and Nevis’ government’s effort in meeting the international standards of the CBI programme.

Public invited to watch National Assembly Proceedings Live

The public is invited to watch the proceedings live. The National Assembly sitting will be broadcasted on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and also other participating radio stations. It will also be live on TV Channel 5 in St Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis, and will stream live at www.zizonline.com.