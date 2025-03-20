PM Roosevelt Skerrit discusses potential collaborations in agriculture and climate change with Italy

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit extended a warm welcome to the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Commonwealth of Dominica, Fabrizio Nicoletti this week. Both the delegates exchanged significant dialogues regarding potential collaborations and initiatives, aimed at strengthening the relationship between the two nations.

Sharing the glimpses of their meeting on his official Facebook handle, the Prime Minister expressed delight and honour to welcome Italian Ambassador for a courtesy call. He emphasised on the discussions held between him and the Ambassador and said that their dialogues were exchanged on several matters of concerns related to climate change, disaster management and agriculture.

Shedding light on the discussions, PM Skerrit reiterated their shared commitment to addressing all the major concerns such as climate change. Along with that, the Ambassador also ensured to offer multiple opportunities for collaboration in the agriculture sector, aimed at promoting sustainable development in both Dominica and Italy.

“I was honoured to welcome His Excellency Fabrizio Nicoletti, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Commonwealth of Dominica, for a courtesy call this week,” said PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

The Prime Minister added that such discussions and meetings reflect their commitment to strengthen their relations, aiming to uplift the overall growth and development of both the respective nations. The leader of the nation also expressed his desire to explore multiple avenues for meaningful cooperation, with a vision to strengthening the bilateral ties between Dominica and Italy.

“I pledged Dominica’s commitment to strengthening our bilateral ties with Italy and exploring avenues for meaningful cooperation,” noted PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

The Prime Minister further mentioned about the long-standing diplomatic relationship shared between Dominica and Italy. He noted that both the countries have been providing essential support to each other in the challenging times, showcasing the true friendship and loyalty between the nations.

He added that this meeting reflects their commitment to building healthy relations, facilitating international cooperation and promoting their understanding on global issues. PM Roosevelt Skerrit added that they are committed to creating stronger and effective international relations.