Tragedy Strikes: Minister Lisa Morris-Julian and Children Lost in House Fire

The nation of Trinidad and Tobago pays tribute to the late Minister Lisa Morris-Julian who died in a house fire on the morning of Monday, December 16, 2024, along with two of her children. She was killed in a fire at their FarFan Street home in Arima, and she will be sorely missed by everyone […]

16th of December 2024

The nation of Trinidad and Tobago pays tribute to the late Minister Lisa Morris-Julian who died in a house fire on the morning of Monday, December 16, 2024, along with two of her children.

She was killed in a fire at their FarFan Street home in Arima, and she will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her and worked with her.

Lisa Morris-Julien’s role in enhancing education system

Morris-Julian was the Minister in the Ministry of Education and the representative of the D’Abadie/O’Meara constituency.

She served her country as a former Mayor of Arima, and once was an English teacher at Barataria South Secondary School.

Minister Julian, most of the time during her tenure, focused on increasing support for students and communities through better education.

Follow up on the incident

Law enforcement agencies are still working to determine the cause of the blaze that appears to have left the community in distress.

Close relatives, neighbours and emergency response teams could not rescue the family even when they tried hard.

This unfortunate day has elicited many emotions and condolences from the citizens, friends, colleagues, and other organizations.

The community mourns her loss

Some of the opinions describe her as a hard-working diligent woman who fought for children’s rights and education of their members as well as their constituents.

Lisa Morris-Julian has left a huge void for the family, friends, organizations that she left behind and the entire nation that would have benefited from her compassionate and progressive leadership.

With the country mourning, there is a desire by everyone to understand what happened so that consolation can be given to everyone that has been impacted.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as authorities conduct further investigations.

Ana Allen

