Star of the Seas to feature Caribbean Art: Royal Caribbean announces Artist Discovery Program

Through the Artist Discovery Program, four artists will be chosen to create a large-scale mural at one of four prominent locations on the Star of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean International has announced the return of its Artist Discovery Program, inviting artists from across the Caribbean who want their work to be displayed onboard their next ship, Star of the Seas. Vessel scheduled to debut in August 2025 will include an art collection, showcasing the vibrant culture, talent and skills of the Caribbean region.

The Artist Discovery Program is a great platform for the Caribbean artists to showcase their work to a to the millions of guests that sail with the cruise line each year.

How to apply for Artist Discovery Program?

Interested artists are required to submit at least five samples of their previous work, an artist statement, and a CV. As per the details, the last date to submit their applications for the programme is 15th February, 2025. All these submissions are required to be made online through the official website of the Royal Caribbean.

Artist Discovery Program to select four artists

As per the details, under the Artist Discovery Program, four artists will be selected to come aboard and create a large-scale mural in one of four marquee locations on Star of the Seas. Emphasising on the artworks aboard Star of the Seas, the Chief Product Innovation Officer of Royal Caribbean, Jay Schneider noted that it would be showcased in high-visibility areas such as the Royal Promenade, embarkation area, and Suite Sundeck Lobby.

All the four artists selected will be presented with a grant ranging from $20,000 to over $100,000. The winning artists will also be working in collaboration with the Royal Caribbean’s team to bring their concepts to reality.

Artist Discovery Program 2024

Jay Schneider mentioned about the Artist Discovery Program held in 2024, where they welcomed more than 140 artists submitting works from 25 Caribbean nations. He added that each artist showcased the vibrant beauty and spirit of their respective regions.

Shedding light on the program, he added that they are looking forward to marking the successful execution this year as well, aiming to showcasing the stunning landscapes and provide guests with an immersive experience during their voyages.