St. Vincent Carnival: Vincy Mas 2025 - Caribbean's hottest carnival returns with bang

The 2025 edition of the Caribbean’s Hottest Carnival, Vincy Mas is all set to return, scheduled to take place from 27th June to 8th July, 2025. The carnival is expected to attract thousands of tourists, bringing the streets of the island alive with the spectacular carnival celebration that is full of culture, tradition, heritage, an explosion of music, colour, costume and dance.

St. Vincent Carnival, which is referred to as “Vincy Mas” encompasses a diverse range of events, including, the Miss SVG Competition, the Parade of the Bands, the Calypso Monarch Competition, the King and Queen of Carnival Competition and multiple private fetes.

Notably, the Carnival will kick off with J’Ouvert, a celebration that occurs before sunrise. The celebration is expected to offer loads of fun with bands playing soca, calypso and steelpan and much more. Emphasising on the 2025 edition of Vincy Mas, the Tourism Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos James aimed at drawing big crowds. He added that they are looking forward to attracting thousands of people, aimed at offering a plethora of experiences to all the visitors.

Committed to transform Vincy Mas into globally recognized cultural brand: Tourism Authorities

Shedding light on Vincy Mas, the tourism minister noted that the Carnival has the full potential of becoming the country’s largest cultural festival. Minister James highlighted about the increase in prize monies in 2024 for carnival competitions and said that it highlights their commitment to acknowledge the festival’s economic contribution and the talent it fosters.

The authorities also aimed at transforming Vincy Mas into a globally recognized cultural brand by 2026-2027. They noted that they are committed to Vincy Mas, a platform for national pride, economic growth and cultural identity.

Calendar of Events – Vincy Mas 2025

Saturday, 10th May, 2025: Start Official Launch of Vincy Mas

Sunday, 22nd June, 2025: Bacchanal Bay Soca Monarch Semi Finals

Friday, 27th June, 2025: Rum and Rhythm

Saturday, 28th June, 2025: Kiddies Fun Fiesta (Junior Carnival)

Sunday, 29th June, 2025: An Evening With the Legends (Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals)

Tuesday, 1st July, 2025: Young Voices! Big Vibes II (Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch)

Thursday, 3rd July, 2025: Steel and Glitter (Panorama and Section of the Bands)

Friday, 4th July, 2025: EVO (A Night in the Clouds)

Saturday, 5th July, 2025: Big Bad Soca Monarch

Sunday, 6th July, 2025: Dimanche Gras

Monday, 7th July, 2025: Jouvert T-Shirt Bands Street Party

Tuesday, 8th July, 2025: Mardi Gras