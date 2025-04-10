St. Vincent Carnival: Vincy Mas 2025 - Caribbean's hottest carnival returns with bang
St. Vincent's “Vincy Mas” Carnival features a vibrant mix of events, from beauty pageants to parades and calypso competitions.
10th of April 2025
The 2025 edition of the Caribbean’s Hottest Carnival, Vincy Mas is all set to return, scheduled to take place from 27th June to 8th July, 2025. The carnival is expected to attract thousands of tourists, bringing the streets of the island alive with the spectacular carnival celebration that is full of culture, tradition, heritage, an explosion of music, colour, costume and dance.
St. Vincent Carnival, which is referred to as “Vincy Mas” encompasses a diverse range of events, including, the Miss SVG Competition, the Parade of the Bands, the Calypso Monarch Competition, the King and Queen of Carnival Competition and multiple private fetes.
Notably, the Carnival will kick off with J’Ouvert, a celebration that occurs before sunrise. The celebration is expected to offer loads of fun with bands playing soca, calypso and steelpan and much more. Emphasising on the 2025 edition of Vincy Mas, the Tourism Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos James aimed at drawing big crowds. He added that they are looking forward to attracting thousands of people, aimed at offering a plethora of experiences to all the visitors.
Committed to transform Vincy Mas into globally recognized cultural brand: Tourism Authorities
Shedding light on Vincy Mas, the tourism minister noted that the Carnival has the full potential of becoming the country’s largest cultural festival. Minister James highlighted about the increase in prize monies in 2024 for carnival competitions and said that it highlights their commitment to acknowledge the festival’s economic contribution and the talent it fosters.
The authorities also aimed at transforming Vincy Mas into a globally recognized cultural brand by 2026-2027. They noted that they are committed to Vincy Mas, a platform for national pride, economic growth and cultural identity.
Calendar of Events – Vincy Mas 2025
Saturday, 10th May, 2025: Start Official Launch of Vincy Mas
Sunday, 22nd June, 2025: Bacchanal Bay Soca Monarch Semi Finals
Friday, 27th June, 2025: Rum and Rhythm
Saturday, 28th June, 2025: Kiddies Fun Fiesta (Junior Carnival)
Sunday, 29th June, 2025: An Evening With the Legends (Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals)
Tuesday, 1st July, 2025: Young Voices! Big Vibes II (Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch)
Thursday, 3rd July, 2025: Steel and Glitter (Panorama and Section of the Bands)
Friday, 4th July, 2025: EVO (A Night in the Clouds)
Saturday, 5th July, 2025: Big Bad Soca Monarch
Sunday, 6th July, 2025: Dimanche Gras
Monday, 7th July, 2025: Jouvert T-Shirt Bands Street Party
Tuesday, 8th July, 2025: Mardi Gras
Latest
- MV Resilient Lady brings around 3K passengers on its maiden-call to Dominica
-
Jamaican woman killed by husband in shocking domestic attack
-
Hayley Matthews' century and 4 wickets in vain as West Indies Women lose to Scotland
-
Guyana announces 42-member squad for CARIFTA 2025
-
St. Kitts and Nevis hosts Grand welcome for Olympic Gold Medalist Thea Lafond
Related Articles
28th of February 2024
12th of December 2023
13th of July 2023
4th of July 2021
16th of March 2021
8th of March 2021