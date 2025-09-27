Jamaica: 20th Police shooting in September sparks concern as INDECOM probes fatal incident in St Andrew

Reports indicate the confrontation occurred around 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, September 25, in Hungry Town, St. Andrew, during police operations at multiple targeted locations.

Jamaica: Another police shooting has been recorded in September bringing the total number of police shooting incidents to 20. The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is investigating another fatal shooting of a man that was killed during an alleged confrontation with the police.

According to reports the confrontation took place in Hungry Town, St Andrew about 4:50 a.m. Thursday, September 25 as the St Andrew North police division were at multiple targeted locations conducting operations.

When an unidentified man was fatally shot and a firearm and ammunition reportedly seized at a property off Mannings Hill Road.

An incident that has raised more alarms on the frequency of police shootings in Jamaica as September records its 20th police shooting incident that has no proof that the victim had an actual gun.

As of Saturday, police have reportedly seized 47 illegal guns in the St Andrew North police division.

Furthermore the police have released a list of wanted murder criminals urging them to turn themselves in at the Constant Spring Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) or to the nearest police station.

The wanted criminals list consists of:

1. Fabian Watson, also called Bulla and Tristan, a welder of Florence Hill, St Andrew and Hamilton Gardens, Gregory Park, St Catherine.

2. Shevon Matthews, also called Max, of Zambia, Central Village and Blue Hole district, Red Hills, St Andrew.

3. Kemar Samuda, also called Scamma and Choppa, of a 104 Red Hills Road, Kingston 19 address.

4. Emar Grinham, also called Bully Beef of 128 Barbican Road (Andrews Pen), Kingston 8.

5. Kenroy Willis, also called Papa of a Lawrence Tavern address in St Andrew is wanted for murder and is a person of interest in several other shootings and murders.

The police have further called the citizen for their cooperation stating that anyone who knows of the listed criminals whereabouts can contact the St Andrew North Division at 8769241421 or call 119.

The citizens of Jamaica have continued to plead for the police to use body-worn cameras during planned operations.