From J’ouvert to Parade of Bands: Antigua Carnival 2025 set to return

The Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival, Antigua Carnival is all set to return, scheduled to be held from 25th July to 5th August, 2025. Festival will be conducted under the theme, “It’s a Vibe,” promising 10 nights of culture, music, and high-energy performances.

The authorities shared the official lineup of events for the 68th edition of Antigua Carnival 2025 with an aim to attract revellers from across the Caribbean and beyond. Shedding light on the lineup of events, the authorities noted that from the vibrant Queen of Carnival and thrilling competitions to the spectacular Parade of Bands, there's something for everyone.

“Get ready to dance, celebrate, and make unforgettable memories at Antigua Carnival 2025,” noted the authorities of Antigua Carnival 2025. The festival will mark the return of separate Jumpy and Groovy Soca Monarch competitions, aiming to enhance the experience for both artists and audiences.

The festival will include, colourful costumes, beauty pageants, talent shows, and vibrant music. It will also include various competitions including, Calypso Monarch competitions, the Panorama steel band competition, the Parade of Bands, the Miss Antigua Pageant and the Caribbean Queen's Competition.

Official Schedule of Events for Antigua Carnival 2025

Friday, 25th July

· Face Off (Carnival City)

Saturday, 26th July

· T-Shirt Mas (St. John’s)

Sunday, 27th July

· Good Morning D’Inclusive (Collidge Cricket Ground)

· Junior Carnival Competitions (St. John’s/ Carnival City)

Monday, 28th July

· Jaycees Queen Show (Carnival City)

Wednesday, 30th July

· Burning Flames 40th Anniversary Celebration (Carnival City)

Thursday, 31st July

· Drink Till Ya Weak (Boat Cruise)

· Melting Pot (Carnival City)

· Watch Night (Botanical Gardens)

Friday, 1st August, 2025

· Calypso Monarch (Carnival City)

Saturday, 2nd August, 2025

· Rise (Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium)

· Carnival Dreamz (Hodges Bay)

· Panorama (Carnival City)

Sunday, 3rd August

· D Breakfast Fete (Splash Antigua)

· Party Monarch (Carnival City)

Monday, 4th August

· J’ouvert (St. John’s)

· Monday Mas Parade (St. John’s)

Tuesday, 5th August

· Parade of Bands (Carnival City)

· Last Lap (St. John’s)

Tourism Minister aimed at attracting large number of visitors

The Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda, Charles Fernandez shed light on the 2025 edition of the Carnival aiming to attract large number of visitors. They noted that with music, mas and revelry, Antigua Carnival 2025 is all set to be a spectacle of culture, heritage and celebration. He added that they are looking forward to mark a huge increase in the arrival of tourists, participation from local bands and a surge in young artists.