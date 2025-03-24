St Kitts and Nevis: First Lady’s Joy Learning Centre to bring comfort and creativity for young patients at JNF Hospital

Sharing the information on her official social media handle, the First Lady expressed excitement on handing over the center.

The Joy Project, led by First Lady Diani Jimesha Prince- Drew has officially handed over the newly renovated and revitalized “Joy Learning Centre” to the pediatric ward of JNF General Hospital. The centre features a variety of play options, fully- equipped with advanced learning facilities and play area, ensuring a memorable and comfortable experience for all the young patients receiving care at the hospital.

Sharing the information on her official social media handle, the First Lady expressed excitement on handing over the center. She added that when they became aware of the playroom/learning centre, they immediately took on the project and in just a few weeks, they transformed the space, making it an engaging and playful environment for the patients.

She further mentioned about the advanced features included in the centre, ensuring enhanced healthcare outcomes of the patients.

Equipped learning facilities and play features at ‘Joy Learning Centre’

The centre features a brand-new TV, air conditioning unit, blinds, new flooring, and a variety of books—including coloring books, activity books, storybooks, novels for all ages, and educational books covering subjects such as science and health.

Additionally, the centre also features educational toys, stationery, paint sets, and an incredible mural, designed and painted by the incredibly talented artist, Vaughn Anslyn. The First Lady, Jimesha Drew therefore thanked Ansyln for dedicating his precious time and creativity to the project. She added that this creativity will definitely play a significant role in enhancing patient well-being by reducing stress and improving their mood.

Diani Jimesha also thanked the leadership of JNF General Hospital and the staff members of the Pediatric Wing for allowing her to adopt and transforming this space. She also extended them gratitude for their assistance in clearing and setting it up. She also acknowledged Ernest Amory of Amory Enterprises, describing him as a steadfast supporter of the Joy Project. She also thanked Leoan Mathew of Matthew Business Solutions for donating the new TV, ensuring a fun time for all the patients during the entire medical checkup.

First Lady noted that all these refurbishments undertaken by her is a testament to her unwavering commitment and dedication to cultivating joy and positivity among patients. She added that this transformation of space would help patients to heal and recover better.

She also aimed at bringing comfort, upliftment and joy to all those patients who uses it. “This is our first project for the year, but it certainly won’t be our last! We remain committed to bringing joy and making a meaningful impact in our communities,” said Jimesha Prince-Drew.

PM Terrance Drew delighted with refurbishment of learning centre

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew also appreciated his wife, the Joy Project and its donors for the beautiful refurbishment of the learning centre. He added that this transformation would work as a powerful tool in the healing process of the children. He added that this refurbishment would uplift, comfort and inspire all those children who are facing health challenges.

“Join me in showing appreciation to my wife, The Joy Project, and its donors for the beautiful refurbishment of the learning centre at the Pediatric Ward of the JNF General Hospital,” said PM Terrance Drew.

Joy Project

The Joy Project is a non-profit organization in St. Kitts and Nevis which is dedicated to empowering, uplifting and bringing joy to the vulnerable members of society, with a special focus on women and children. It is built on the pillars of awareness, community, sustainable and empowerment. It is a community-driven initiative whose main purpose is to create lasting positive change and ensure that all members of the society have the support a resource need to thrive.