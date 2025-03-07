Mas Domnik 2025 concludes on a record-breaking note, welcoming international visitors

The 2025 edition of Mas Domnik transformed the streets of Roseau into a vibrant celebration, with thousands of revelers enjoying colourful floats, dancers, costume bands and the infectious energy of Carnival.

Mas Domnik, also known as “The Real Mas,” the vibrant celebration of Dominica’s rich cultural heritage has officially concluded on a successful note, marking the arrival of abundance of international visitors. The curtains came down on Carnival Tuesday with the costume parade and street jump-up, bringing revellers from across the Caribbean region and beyond to celebrate the essence of Carnival.

Revellers adorned in vibrant and bejewelled outfits, celebrated the energetic music with the infectious rhythms of soca and calypso.

2025 Carnival: A unique celebration with massive success – CEO Marva Williams

The Chief Executive Officer of Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) Marva Williams emphasised on the 2025 edition of Mas Domnik and rated it as a ‘major success’. She highlighted about the remarkable increase in international visitors and attributed the success to the extensive promotions.

CEO Williams also emphasised about the arrival of international influencers, including British actress Nathalie Emmanuel, starred in films such as Fast and Furious, having Dominican roots. She added that the arrival of such international artists has also played a significant role in raising the profile and appeal of Mas Domnik 2025.

Shedding light on the major highlights of the event, CEO Williams noted that the colourful parades, electrifying performances has blossomed the Bouyon artists and Calypso, showcasing and promoting the spectacular display of their traditional mass.

The CEO also highlighted about the remarkable benefits earned by the local businesses. She added that the Carnival has given a significant boost to local businesses, giving them a chance to showcase or sell their locally produced goods and services. She added that they have also registered a remarkable success in terms of its visibility as they have drawn locals and international visitors to the vibrant celebration of Dominica’s Carnival.

Safest Carnival in Caribbean region

CEO Williams emphasised on the Dominica’s Carnival and described it as the most authentic, safest and diverse event in the Caribbean region. She added that the Dominica’s Carnival is a true reflection of local traditions. She added that its accessible pricing, a safe environment and the celebration of cultural diversity have set Dominica apart from other Carnivals of the Caribbean region.

The Acting Police Chief also emphasised on the Carnival and noted that it was incident-free. He therefore recognized the support of the carnival organising committee and the public who played a huge role in marking the event, a ‘big success’.