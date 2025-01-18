Official opening of Mas Domnik 2025 to draw thousands to Roseau for National Parade

Dominica is all set to mark the official opening of Mas Domnik 2025 with the National Parade today, i.e. Saturday. The streets of Roseau are all set to come alive and fill with thousands of people, celebrating colours, floats, dancers, costume bands and the infectious energy of Carnival.

The National Parade scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm, promising an unforgettable experience to all the attendees. The streets of Roseau are expected to be filled with dazzling costumes, energetic music and traditional folklore, attracting locals and visitors alike. Revellers will be adorned in vibrant and bejewelled outfits, celebrating the energetic music with the infectious rhythms of soca and calypso.

The parade will begin at the E.O. LeBlanc Highway with floats and bands between Public Works Department and Steber Street. From the assembly point, the parade will be followed to Southward along the E.O. LeBlanc Highway, continues Goodwill Road onto Independence Street and turns right into King George V Street at the intersection of both streets

Mas Domnik in Dominica The route continues westwards along King George V Street to its intersection with the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard and continues north along the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard to its intersection with Kennedy Ave where it turns east into Kennedy Avenue until the starting point is met.

The parade marks the official starting of the celebration of Mas Domnik 2025. After the parade, the citizens will gather at Bayfront from 4:30 pm, where the Mayor of Roseau will officially handover the key of the city to the Chairman of the Dominica Festivals Committee, Gerard Cools-Lartigue. During the ceremony, the attendees will also be offered with electrifying performances by costume bands and groups and a heartfelt tribute to the late Frankie "Krazy-T" Bellot.

Following the parade, the celebration will continue with an after-party at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium forecourt. The attendees will be given an opportunity to enjoy electrifying performances by several artists, including, Triple K, Likkle Man, Delly, Nayee, Quan, and DJ Taffy. The tickets can be purchased at $15 XCD from the ticket booth at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.