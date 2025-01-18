Official opening of Mas Domnik 2025 to draw thousands to Roseau for National Parade

The National Parade scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm, promising an unforgettable experience to all the attendees.

18th of January 2025

Dominica is all set to mark the official opening of Mas Domnik 2025 with the National Parade today, i.e. Saturday. The streets of Roseau are all set to come alive and fill with thousands of people, celebrating colours, floats, dancers, costume bands and the infectious energy of Carnival. 

The National Parade scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm, promising an unforgettable experience to all the attendees. The streets of Roseau are expected to be filled with dazzling costumes, energetic music and traditional folklore, attracting locals and visitors alike. Revellers will be adorned in vibrant and bejewelled outfits, celebrating the energetic music with the infectious rhythms of soca and calypso.

The parade will begin at the E.O. LeBlanc Highway with floats and bands between Public Works Department and Steber Street. From the assembly point, the parade will be followed to Southward along the E.O. LeBlanc Highway, continues Goodwill Road onto Independence Street and turns right into King George V Street at the intersection of both streets

Mas Domnik in Dominica
The route continues westwards along King George V Street to its intersection with the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard and continues north along the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard to its intersection with Kennedy Ave where it turns east into Kennedy Avenue until the starting point is met.

The parade marks the official starting of the celebration of Mas Domnik 2025. After the parade, the citizens will gather at Bayfront from 4:30 pm, where the Mayor of Roseau will officially handover the key of the city to the Chairman of the Dominica Festivals Committee, Gerard Cools-Lartigue.  During the ceremony, the attendees will also be offered with electrifying performances by costume bands and groups and a heartfelt tribute to the late Frankie "Krazy-T" Bellot. 

Following the parade, the celebration will continue with an after-party at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium forecourt. The attendees will be given an opportunity to enjoy electrifying performances by several artists, including, Triple K, Likkle Man, Delly, Nayee, Quan, and DJ Taffy. The tickets can be purchased at $15 XCD from the ticket booth at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Sovereign Bank International opens its branch in Nevis

Sovereign Bank International opens its branch in Nevis

21st of October 2024

Guyana: Contract signing for Soesdyke-Linden Highway reconstruction set for today

Guyana: Contract signing for Soesdyke-Linden Highway reconstruction set for today

28th of August 2024

Virgin Atlantic announces expansion of services to Antigua and Barbuda. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Virgin Atlantic announces expansion of services to Antigua and Barbuda

5th of August 2024

Round Table by five OECS nations: Transparency and Better practices regarding Citizenship by Investment.

Round Table by five OECS nations: Transparency and Better practices regarding Citizenship by Investment

2nd of July 2024

Leion Garraway accused of shooting his 14-year-old girlfriend. Picture Credits: Google Images

Guyana: 21-year-old accused of shooting his 14-year-old girlfriend

3rd of December 2023

Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

JetBlue cancels flight service to Antigua & Barbuda, after suffering loss of 43.5%

17th of January 2022

St Kitts and Nevis logs 1024 confirmed cases on island

St Kitts and Nevis logs 193 active COVID-19 cases

21st of August 2021

Prime Minister of Belize John Briceno issued a statement over the Government's Estimates of Revenues and Expenditure for the Fiscal Year 2021/2022.

Belize is facing most severe economic, fiscal & debt crisis: PM Briceno

10th of April 2021