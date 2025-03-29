Bahamas: Nassau Airport marks early completion of Runway 14/32, boosting safety and operations

The Nassau Airport Development Company announced the completion of Runway 14/32, highlighting their commitment to maintaining Lynden Pindling International Airport as a safe and efficient hub.

29th of March 2025

The rehabilitation of the Runway 14/32 at the Lynden Pindling International Airport, Bahamas has been completed. The runway has been completed, two months of schedule. The $10 million project is a part of the long-term infrastructure improvements, which aimed at enhancing safety and operational efficiency of the airport. 

The information about the completion of the runway was shared by the Nassau Airport Development Company. They noted that the completion of the Runway 14/32 reflects their commitment to maintain Lynden Pindling International Airport, a safe and efficient airport. 

The rehabilitation process included the replacement of around 484,000 square feet of asphalt pavement. This marks a crucial improvement at the runway as it will play a crucial role in extending its lifespan and strengthening the safety and reliability of the airport’s airside operations.

The rehabilitation work at the Runway 14/32 caused several delays for the travellers passing through New Providence as the runway was out of commission during the upgrades. However, the timely completion of the project is a sign of relief for both the airport and passengers as they will no longer have to experience any delays. 

The project’s early completion before the Easter season also reflects that the travellers can celebrate the festive season with their loved ones, without any hurdle or obstacles. The officials from the Nassau Airport Development Company had expressed their desire to complete the rehabilitation of the runway before the rainy season, i.e, from 1st May to 30th November, 2025. 

Upgrading Runway 14/32 will enhance LPIA’s operation efficiency: Vice President of NAD 

The Vice President of Operations at NAD, Jonathan Hanna noted that the rehabilitation process will play a significant role in upgrading the infrastructure of the airport. He added that the construction will also help in fulfilling the future needs and demands of the passengers. 

He also expressed excitement at marking the completion of the project before time, and noted that it will allow the passengers to enjoy the festive season and summer vacations with their loved ones. The Vice President also thanked all stakeholders, passengers and the general public for their unwavering support during these critical upgrades.

The Vice President said that the completion of the runway would not have been possible without the dedicated work of their partners. He also recognized commercial airline partners and the private aviation community for managing their operations and delivering a positive customer experience.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolts Trinidad and Tobago

Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolts Trinidad and Tobago

8th of September 2024

US Virgin Island welcomed over 15000 visitors, boom tourism and local business. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

US Virgin Island welcomes over 15000 visitors, booms tourism and local business

12th of April 2024

Nevis Heritage Project and Small Sherds of Nevis encourages heritage preservation

10th of March 2024

Antigua: PM Gaston Browne assures to increase pay scale of public sector workers by 14% || Picture Courtesy: The Office of the PM Antigua and Barbuda (Facebook)

Antigua: PM Gaston Browne assures to increase pay scale of public sector workers by 14%

4th of September 2023

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS congratulates members, volunteers on New Year 2023 Picture Courtesy: HelpAWS

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS congratulates members, volunteers on New Year 2023

1st of January 2023

Caribbean leaders join signing ceremony of Save Soil MoU with Sadhguru

Caribbean leaders join signing ceremony of Save Soil MoU with Sadhguru

12th of March 2022

St Kitts and Nevis witnesses decline in COVID infections

18th of October 2021

The duly elected Mayor of San Ignacio/Santa Elena, Earl Trapp, and elected Town Councilor Bernadeth Fernandez (both successful candidates of the UDP in the March 3rd municipal elections) were sworn in for a new term at an event conducted this morning at the San Ignacio Town Hall.

UDP San Ignacia mayor and town councilor sworn in for new term

10th of March 2021