Bahamas: Nassau Airport marks early completion of Runway 14/32, boosting safety and operations

The rehabilitation of the Runway 14/32 at the Lynden Pindling International Airport, Bahamas has been completed. The runway has been completed, two months of schedule. The $10 million project is a part of the long-term infrastructure improvements, which aimed at enhancing safety and operational efficiency of the airport.

The information about the completion of the runway was shared by the Nassau Airport Development Company. They noted that the completion of the Runway 14/32 reflects their commitment to maintain Lynden Pindling International Airport, a safe and efficient airport.

The rehabilitation process included the replacement of around 484,000 square feet of asphalt pavement. This marks a crucial improvement at the runway as it will play a crucial role in extending its lifespan and strengthening the safety and reliability of the airport’s airside operations.

The rehabilitation work at the Runway 14/32 caused several delays for the travellers passing through New Providence as the runway was out of commission during the upgrades. However, the timely completion of the project is a sign of relief for both the airport and passengers as they will no longer have to experience any delays.

The project’s early completion before the Easter season also reflects that the travellers can celebrate the festive season with their loved ones, without any hurdle or obstacles. The officials from the Nassau Airport Development Company had expressed their desire to complete the rehabilitation of the runway before the rainy season, i.e, from 1st May to 30th November, 2025.

Upgrading Runway 14/32 will enhance LPIA’s operation efficiency: Vice President of NAD

The Vice President of Operations at NAD, Jonathan Hanna noted that the rehabilitation process will play a significant role in upgrading the infrastructure of the airport. He added that the construction will also help in fulfilling the future needs and demands of the passengers.

He also expressed excitement at marking the completion of the project before time, and noted that it will allow the passengers to enjoy the festive season and summer vacations with their loved ones. The Vice President also thanked all stakeholders, passengers and the general public for their unwavering support during these critical upgrades.

The Vice President said that the completion of the runway would not have been possible without the dedicated work of their partners. He also recognized commercial airline partners and the private aviation community for managing their operations and delivering a positive customer experience.