Bahamas marks record growth in passenger arrivals, welcoming 9.1 million visitors in 2024

The Bahamas marked a significant growth in passenger arrivals by welcoming 9.1 million visitors in 2024, including 5.6 million cruise visitors. This remarkable increase in the arrivals marked the second consecutive year of record-breaking growth for Bahamas and the Nassau Cruise Port.

The island nation has surpassed all the previous records on arrivals, welcoming 4.4 million passengers in 2023 and 3.2 million in 2022. The Nassau Cruise Port has once again broken its annual passenger record, outlining the growing demand of Bahamas among international travellers.

Surge in visitors brought $2.6 billion revenue

This massive growth in the arrival of passengers has also played a significant role in contributing directly to $2.6 billion in annual tourism revenues for the nation. All local businesses such as retailers, restaurants, tour operators and artisans, benefitted directly from the influx of cruise passengers.

Shedding light on increase in arrivals of passengers, the CEO of Nassau Cruise Port, Mike Maura Jr. said that this continued growth witnessed has created multiple opportunities for existing businesses. He added that this growth will also play a huge role in laying the foundation for a new generation of Bahamian entrepreneurs to succeed.

He further acknowledged all his team members and called this achievement, a testament to the unwavering hard work, dedication and collaboration of the team, partners and the Bahamian people. The CEO also credited the expansion and modernization of the Nassau Cruise Port, helping in providing people with jobs in both established sectors and emerging industries.

Bahamas tourism authority committed to enhance Nassau Cruise Port

The tourism minister of Bahamas shared his plans for further expansion and improvement at Nassau Cruise Port, in order to positioning the nation at the forefront of global cruise industry. The authorities highlighted about including enhanced facilities such as transporting guests, providing recreational family-oriented experiences, dining options, and sustainable practices. They aimed at making all continuous efforts with a vision to enhance the visitor experience and further elevate the port’s status as one of the leading cruise hubs in the region.