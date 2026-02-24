Saharan Dust surge triggers Air Quality alert in Antigua and Barbuda

Authorities warn that a surge of Saharan dust from 22–27 February may affect sensitive groups, including children and those with respiratory or heart conditions, while most residents face only moderate air quality impacts.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has issued an air quality alert on Sunday, February 22, 2026, confirming that a significant surge of Saharan dust will affect the islands through Friday, February 27.

On Sunday, at around 8:45 p.m., the Meteorological Service confirmed that air quality in the islands is expected to deteriorate to moderate levels and stated that “this marks the third notable surge of Saharan dust affecting the country for 2026.”

According to the meteorologist, the air quality index is based on the concentrations of the particulate matter which is now PM2.5 and PM10 and that place the country at level two of Air Pollution.

Authorities stated that the air quality for most of the people is acceptable as they will manage somehow but they have warned people who are sensitive to dust. Officials stated that people who are allergic to dust or sensitive people may face some health issues during these days, so they must take precautions.

Officials also released a group of people who are sensitive and may face health issues that are People with respiratory illness such as asthma, individuals with heart disease, old age people, and young children especially infants and children below five or seven years of age.

Authorities also cautioned the people who come under this list to avoid going outside from their homes during these days while advising others not to go outside until and unless it’s necessary.

Health experts and doctors noted that although the overall health risk remains low and normal for most of the people, still they should wear masks and see a good doctor if they feel anything different and abnormal as some pollutants may pose danger to them.

After hearing the news of the air pollution and air quality, the community in Antigua and Barbuda are taking these reports seriously and are encouraged to know more about it as they are visiting Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms.

The government of the nation advised citizens that they are monitoring the situation and further details will be provided once it becomes available or if conditions change.