Yung Bredda earns Best Caribbean Music Act nomination at MOBO Awards 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Rising soca artist and performer Yung Bredda has been nominated for Best Caribbean Music Act at the MOBO (Music of Black origin) Awards 2026. He is the only artist from Trinidad and Tobago to be nominated in this category at the award ceremony this year.

Born as Akhenaton Lewis, he will be representing the island nation in a category filled with some of the greatest Jamaican artists. Ayetian and Masicka received their first nomination in this category this year as well, joining Lila Iké (reggae singer) who has been shortlisted for the second time. Reigning winner Shenseea is also nominated for the Best Caribbean Music Act.

In addition, famous Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel has been nominated in this category along with a separate category for MOBO Awards 2026 - Best International Act category. He is also known as “World’ Boss,” highlighting his presence and influence on a global level.

This nomination marks another important milestone in Bredda’s music career, who has been rising in the industry with a strong fan base and international exposure. By being the only representative from Trinidad and Tobago, his nomination also signifies the growth of Soca music on the international stage, along with his personal rise.

The 28th MOBO Music Awards will be held at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on Thursday, January 26, 2026. This event will be returning after a two-year hiatus. It honors Black music and culture. The show will be live streamed on YouTube.

Best Caribbean Music Act Nominees