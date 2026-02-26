Jamaica: Woman severely burned in Westmoreland Gas Station fight; Three charged

Emergency personnel rushed Forrester to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition with third-degree burns covering 70% of her body.

Jamaica: Three women involved in a violent altercation at the gas station in Whithorn, Westmoreland last week on Thursday, February 19, that has left one 40-year-old female with severe burns are now facing criminal charges. The victim was also involved in the altercation and is facing charges.

On Monday, February 23, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), confirmed that the statements of both the individuals have been recorded and the case is being prepared to submit to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions for a ruling.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Dacia Forrester, resident of Whithorn, Westmoreland, Jamaica, who was also involved in the altercation at the gas station and is facing criminal charges.

While the suspects have been identified as Collate Swaby, a Pump Attendant at the Fesco service station in Whithorn, Westmoreland who is charged with Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm and Unnamed Woman, Forrester's sister, who is accused of inflicting the stab wounds.

According to police reports, the altercation took place on Thursday, February 19, at the gas station when a 40-year-old Dacia went to the gas station to fill gas in her vehicle where she met Collate Swaby who works there as a pump attendant.

During that, an argument escalated between both the females over the change of gasoline following which the manager at the gas station intervened and asked Dacia Forrester to leave the place.

However, moments later Dacia returned back to the gas station with her sister where they again started their argument which later turned into a physical fight between the women. During the physical altercation, Swaby allegedly threatened both the sisters to set Dacia on fire but they still did not stop.

After that, Swaby doused gasoline on Dacia and used a lighter to set her on blaze, reacting to which her sister “the third accused” immediately intervened and attacked Swaby while stabbing her in the eye and face area.

Following the fire, other members who were at the gas station reacted and immediately covered Forrester to extinguish flames and also contacted the authorities and emergency personnel.

On arrival, emergency personnel instantly transported her to the nearby hospital where she was initially treated before being transferred to the Cornwall Regional Hospital for specialist care.

Authorities also reached the hospital where they were told about the victim’s condition and about the altercation. Following which the officers arrested Swaby after her treatment and Dacia’s sister where they will be charged and presented before the court.

Reportedly, Forrester sustained third-degree burns to approximately 70% of her body and is currently in critical condition at Cornwall Regional Hospital. She also requires a US$55,000 air ambulance to travel to the United States for specialist treatment, to which the family members of her have launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with medical expenses and are urging people to help them.