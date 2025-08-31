Dominica: Parliament amends Registration of Electors Act 2025

The change in the act comes after the Electoral Commission requested a delay in starting the voter confirmation process.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit announced that Parliament focused on the amendment of the Registration of Electors Act 2025, during a meeting on Friday, August 29.

The change in the act follows the Electoral Commission decision to ask for an extension to start the voter confirmation process. This process was first scheduled to take place on September 1, 2025, but the Commission said the date was not possible.

The Commission explained that it needed more time with installation of equipment, completion of software work, updating regulations, and hiring and training staff. The confirmation period was originally scheduled to take place from September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2026 has been changed.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said that the equipment had already arrived at the electoral office and the confirmation centers had been selected. He added that the installation of the equipment and staff training is in progress. The regulations have also been updated and published, and all required forms for this process were ready.

Moreover, the Commission began a national media campaign to keep the public updated on September 1. The new amendment shifted the start date of the voter confirmation process which will now take effect on October 15, 2025

Electoral reforms and new regulations

The Prime Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to electoral reform. He pointed to three major bills passed in March 2024: the Registration of Electors Bill and Regulations, the House of Assembly Elections and Registration Bill, and the Electoral Commission Bill.

These bills received support from all Parliament members. Also in July 2025, new regulations were also introduced, bringing large-scale changes to the voter registration process.

These new rules include the issuing of voter ID cards and introduction of stronger forms of identification like passports, driver’s licenses, or social security cards. Biometric information like facial photos and signatures are also mandatory to be collected and stored in a secure database.

The rules also indicate that voters must present proof of registration, which includes completion of Form 31, and in-person appearances. Also , people with disabilities will get special help, with officials allowed to visit them at home.

Prime Minister Skerrit said that these steps will help ensure that the voter registration process is more secure and transparent. He added that the changes will increase public trust in elections and will protect the rights of all eligible voters.