Dominican PM Roosevelt Skerrit defends Government’s decision to secure loan from National Bank

The approved funds will be deposited into a Special Electoral Commission account, as outlined in the new Electoral Commission Act of 2024.

21st of May 2025

Dominica: Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit has defended the decision to secure loan from the National Bank of Dominica which will fuel the electoral reform process which he described as a top national priority. PM Skerrit made this statement during Monday’s parliamentary debate which also saw discussion of a motion for EC$6 million in funding for the implementation of electoral reform.

It’s a priority. And the government wanted to ensure that its integrity and its commitment to electoral reform are pursued in a very transparent way, as we have done all the time,” said PM Skerrit.

In his address during the parliamentary session, the approved funds will be deposited into a Special Electoral Commission account as put forth by the new Electoral Commission Act of 2024. The Prime Minister also reported that this step aims to increase the Commission’s independence and in turn bring about a more open election process.

Moreover, the loan will be funding the purchase of new equipment and software, the hiring of more staff and the roll out of the confirmation process as required by the new electoral reform bill which was put into law scheduled for March 19, 2025.

During the parliamentary session, Prime Minister Skerrit also reported that the government’s decision to borrow funds was criticised, responding to it, he noted that it is the consistent effort by the opposition to attack revenue sources like the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

The Prime Minister said, “They like to talk about CBI. But at the same time, seeking to destroy it, trying to deny the people of Dominica a better way of life, trying to stop all of these projects that we’re doing.” 

He further added that there are elements which have gone to the four corners of the world to blacken Dominica’s name, and to tell lies about Dominica. “They would want to wait, Mr. Speaker, for one member of the commission to say, well, we are missing funds. We haven’t gotten funds yet. And you will see letters being dispatched to all kinds of organizations who have no interest in Dominica,” responded PM Skerrit.

He asked the Electoral Commission to get on with the confirmation process which is in accordance with the present legal framework.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Icon of the Seas cancels call to St Kitts amid weather disturbance

Icon of the Seas cancels call to St Kitts amid weather disturbance

13th of August 2024

Fogging schedule for February 26 – March 1 in Barbados. (Credits: Barbados Today, Facebook)Fogging schedule for February 26 – March 1 in Barbados. (Credits: Barbados Today, Facebook)

Dengue outbreak in Barbados, know here fogging schedule

26th of February 2024

Saint Lucia DPM Ernest Hilaire shares glimpse of Day 2 of Showcase 2023 || Picture Courtesy: DPM Ernest Hilaire (Facebook)

Saint Lucia DPM Ernest Hilaire shares glimpse of Day 2 of Showcase 2023

13th of September 2023

Saint Lucia: Politician Jeremiah Norbert meets local farmers from La Pointe || Picture Courtesy: Jeremiah Norbert (Facebook)

Saint Lucia: Politician Jeremiah Norbert meets local farmers from La Pointe

7th of April 2023

PM Andrew Holness shares development update in Jamaica

PM Andrew Holness shares development update in Jamaica

6th of December 2022

Saint Lucia: Health Ministry delivers donation of two medical equipment to St Jude Hospital

Saint Lucia: Health Ministry delivers donation of two medical equipment to St Jude Hospital

26th of July 2022

Couple robbed at gunpoint, two arrested in Trinidad and Tobago

1st of November 2021

Lindsay Thompson, Senior Information Officer at Bahamas Information Services (BIS), participated in Strategies for Climate Action, an International Visitor Leadership

Lindsay Thompson participates in Strategies for Climate Action virtually

22nd of April 2021