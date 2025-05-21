Dominican PM Roosevelt Skerrit defends Government’s decision to secure loan from National Bank

The approved funds will be deposited into a Special Electoral Commission account, as outlined in the new Electoral Commission Act of 2024.

Dominica: Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit has defended the decision to secure loan from the National Bank of Dominica which will fuel the electoral reform process which he described as a top national priority. PM Skerrit made this statement during Monday’s parliamentary debate which also saw discussion of a motion for EC$6 million in funding for the implementation of electoral reform.

“It’s a priority. And the government wanted to ensure that its integrity and its commitment to electoral reform are pursued in a very transparent way, as we have done all the time,” said PM Skerrit.

In his address during the parliamentary session, the approved funds will be deposited into a Special Electoral Commission account as put forth by the new Electoral Commission Act of 2024. The Prime Minister also reported that this step aims to increase the Commission’s independence and in turn bring about a more open election process.

Moreover, the loan will be funding the purchase of new equipment and software, the hiring of more staff and the roll out of the confirmation process as required by the new electoral reform bill which was put into law scheduled for March 19, 2025.

During the parliamentary session, Prime Minister Skerrit also reported that the government’s decision to borrow funds was criticised, responding to it, he noted that it is the consistent effort by the opposition to attack revenue sources like the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

The Prime Minister said, “They like to talk about CBI. But at the same time, seeking to destroy it, trying to deny the people of Dominica a better way of life, trying to stop all of these projects that we’re doing.”

He further added that there are elements which have gone to the four corners of the world to blacken Dominica’s name, and to tell lies about Dominica. “They would want to wait, Mr. Speaker, for one member of the commission to say, well, we are missing funds. We haven’t gotten funds yet. And you will see letters being dispatched to all kinds of organizations who have no interest in Dominica,” responded PM Skerrit.

He asked the Electoral Commission to get on with the confirmation process which is in accordance with the present legal framework.