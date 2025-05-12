PM Roosevelt Skerrit highlights ongoing infrastructure and social development projects in Dominica

One of the key announcements made by PM Skerrit was that of water access expansion.

Dominica: The Prime Minister of Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared an update on the island's progress for April 2025 with the citizens following his ongoing ritual of updating the citizens with the regular monthly reports. In his recently shared update, he noted that the government of Dominica is active and is making sure that they are working towards laying the foundation for a better future.

In a post shared on May 6, 2025 he shared updates on several successful projects currently undertaken by the government. PM Skerrit stated that the these initiatives will improve the lives of the people living in Dominica.

Improved Water Supply to Multiple Communities

One of the key announcements made by PM Skerrit was that of water access expansion. DOWASCO also reported the delivery of basic materials which are necessary for the Water Sector Strategic Development Project (WSSDO). This was a part of the government’s effort to put forward and improve basic services to Dominica’s people.

Over EC$6.5M in BNTF Projects

The government also funded over EC$6.5 million in community projects under BNTF (Basic Needs Trust Fund) Cycle 10. These include the Paix Bouche Water Enhancement Project, Delices Playing Field upgrade, Berean Christian Academy expansion, Grand Bay/Dubique Multipurpose Facility rehabilitation, Trafalgar Basketball Court upgrade, and Clifton Back Road refurbishment.

US$5.1M Contract Signed to Light Up Windsor Park

Furthermore, a contract of USD 5.1 million (EC$13.8M) has been signed by the National Lotteries Commission of Dominica for the installation of new lighting at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. The lighting upgrade project is expected to completed by September 2025 and is part of the government’s dedication to develop sports infrastructure across the island.

IMF Projects 4.25% Growth for Dominica in 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that Dominica’s economy will grow by 4.25% in 2025. This will be driven by a strong rebound in tourism and targeted development investment. The IMF assessed the financial system as stable and noted a positive development with sustainable infrastructure investments, geothermal energy rollouts and fiscal consolidation.

Launch of the National Cannabis advisory Committee

Also, the Government launched the National Cannabis Advisory Committee to guide the development of a well-regulated cannabis industry. The committee’s mandate includes assessing the health, legal, economic, and social impacts of marijuana use and shaping a policy framework based on public input.

Dominica and Qatar Sign Air Services Agreement to Boost Connectivity

Another important highlight is that Dominica and Qatar Airways signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and initiated an Air Services Agreement. This represents a strategic move toward advancing civil aviation cooperation.

Dominica Secures MW Battery System for Backup Power

The government of Dominica has also acquired a 6 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), distributed to DOMLEC to provide critical backup energy storage for the national electricity grid. Moreover, with a geothermal energy project expected to work by the end of 2025, the BESS is part of the government’s bold commitment to transition to renewable energy.

US to Fund New Fire and Ambulance Station in La Plaine

The United States Government has funded USD 2.1M (EC$5.7M) towards the construction of a new, modern facility to house Fire and Ambulance Services in the village of La Plaine. The new facility will improve emergency response capacity in the southeast of the island, ensuring faster, more efficient services to the communities of La Plaine, Delices, Boetica, Riviere Cyrique, and surrounding areas.

CGS to Become Center of Excellence for TVET

Furthermore, the construction of the new Goodwill Secondary School (GSS) is progressing swiftly and is expected to complete by June 2026. This school will serve as a Center of Excellence for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET), featuring facilities for food preparation, electrical installations, garment production, and more.

PM Skerrit Reaffirms Commitment to CBI Integrity at CIS 2025

One of the major events that took place in Dominica is Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit restating his strong commitment to integrity, transparency, and regional collaboration in the administration of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme. This was followed by his participation in the Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS) 2025 in Antigua and Barbuda.