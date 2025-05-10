Dominica: Clifton Back Road Project nears completion with 90% work done

Dominica: The Clifton Back Road Project is nearing completion with 90% of construction already complete. The government has outlined that the project will be open soon for public use with major upgrades including slipper drains and retaining walls.

As per the authorities, the project costs around XCD 1.05 million, and it will feature a new culvert crossing and 400 metres of roadway. This project was earlier planned to include minor changes, however, the scope of the project was later expanded, to include the replacement of the main water line along the entire stretch of the road.

This new expansion came at a cost of an additional XCD 90,000 and aimed at improving the essential services. Minister Roland Royer shared the updates through his social media where he emphasized that the completion of this project comes out as a ‘Great News’ for the community of Clifton.

“The Government of Dominica is pleased with the progress and the quality of work being delivered. This project brings much-needed relief and long-term infrastructure improvements to the residents of Clifton,” Royer emphasized.

The project is notably being funded by the Government of Dominica and the Caribbean Development Fund and being carried out under the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development.

Apart from this the government of Dominica has been actively involved in many other major infrastructural upgrade projects including the East Coast Road Project and the Loubiere to Grand Bay Road project.

The construction of these projects is going on at full pace with completion expected soon. As per reports, the East Coast Road Project is expected to be completed by June 2025, however, the Loubiere to Bagatelle project is said to be completed soon. The Loubiere to Bagatelle Road enhancement project notably started early this year and is going under rapid construction.

As per the government’s official reporting, the affected landslides and flooding in the areas have been repaired and improved. Sections of road have been fully or partially constructed, and the roads have been widened for an ease of access.