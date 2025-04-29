Dominica to mark significant development through CBI Programme, Electoral Reforms, and Infrastructure Projects

Emphasising on the discussions, PM Skerrit noted that CBI Programmes have been instrumental in shaping and strengthening the economic resilience of their nations.

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit emphasised on the significance of safeguarding the integrity of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and reiterated his full commitment to ensuring the highest standards are upheld. Shedding light on the discussions held during the recently concluded Caribbean Investment Summit held in Antigua and Barbuda, PM Skerrit noted that the delegates had discussions on several matters, aimed at enhancing the transparency and authenticity of the CBI Programmes.

Emphasising on the discussions, PM Skerrit noted that CBI Programmes have been instrumental in shaping and strengthening the economic resilience of their nations. He added that the summit reaffirmed their shared regional commitment to greater cooperation across the region, particularly in the areas of due diligence, vetting and the establishment of independent regulation.

The leaders also discussed about the growing need to harmonize their policies across the region, with a vision to prevent the undercutting and fragmentation. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit reiterated the collective commitment of regional leaders to being proactive and transparent, while upholding global standards to preserve the reputation of their nations as trustworthy partners in the global investment community.

PM Skerrit further mentioned that the first draft of the legislation is expected in May 2025, which will establish an Independent Regulatory Commission. The legislation will cover matters that will be harmonized, within the countries that have the CBI programme.

The leader of the nation noted that they are making several efforts with a vision to enhance the CBI Programme. He emphasised that through sound management of the CBI programme, Dominica has been able to invest in transformative national projects. From healthcare to housing, from building a world-class international airport to supporting employment opportunities, the CBI programme remains rooted in one purpose: delivering real and lasting benefits to the people of Dominica.

Dominica advances Electoral Modernization

PM Roosevelt Skerrit also emphasised his government’s commitment to fulfilling its promise to the Dominican people by delivering comprehensive and meaningful electoral modernization. He added that the legislation was passed unanimously in the parliament, meaning that all members voted in favor of the bill. He expressed his confidence in the significant improvement made to the electoral system and noted that it aligns with the will and expectations of the majority of their citizens.

“At this stage, the process of operationalizing the new laws rest with the constitutional bodies entrusted with that responsibility, namely the electoral commission and the chief elections officer,” said PM Skerrit.

He added that these institutions will oversee the next critical phase of implementation in keeping with their constitutional independence and authority.

“The Governor Dominica reaffirms its full support for the process and will continue as it has always done to provide the necessary financial resources to ensure the successful and effective implementation of these reforms,” noted the Prime Minister.

Construction work progressing at Dominica’s International Airport

PM Roosevelt Skerrit also highlighted about the significant progress marked at Dominica’s International Airport. He mentioned about the substantial developments witnessed in critical areas, including site preparation, drainage and foundational works, and stockpiling of materials. He added that the site preparation is now significantly advanced and the construction of land side buildings, such as the passenger terminal and related facilities, is also set to commence shortly.

Additionally, the runway, a critical component of the project, is rapidly taking place. PM Skerrit reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to seeing the project through the completion.

Other ongoing projects in Dominica

PM Skerrit also emphasised on the construction of the Loubiere to Bagatelle Road, and noted that the completion of the road will play a significant role in enhancing the safety and security of the roads. He also highlighted about the construction of the cable car and noted that almost 304 Dominicans have been directly employed on the project. He added that the construction is progressing rapidly at the Cable Car site as well and will soon play a major role in boosting the tourism sector of the island.