Dominica: Minister Melissa Skerrit announces major step towards land titling reform

Minister Skerrit shared that a full-time state attorney will be stationed at the Ministry of Housing following recent Cabinet approval.

20th of May 2025

Dominica: The Housing Minister of Dominica, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, announced during Monday’s parliamentary session that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development will appoint a full-time state attorney who will be responsible for facilitating the release of titles. 

Minister Skerrit disclosed that the Cabinet approved the appointment of a full-time state attorney recently and will be based at the Ministry of Housing. She further added that the state attorney will only have to register all the government houses’ land titles.

The Housing Minister also added that the issue of titles of government-built homes has been a hot topic in Dominica. The appointment of the state attorney is a huge decision as this will solve the issue that has been neglected with for years.

Furthermore, Minister Skerrit stated in one of her Facebook posts, “The long standing issue of land titling of state funded homes will finally be resolved. With the recent appointment of State Attorney Tenneh Barrock-Esprit to the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Urban Development, we are set to fast-track the processing of titles for all government- built homes across Dominica.”


Government Fulfills Promise of Post-Disaster Housing

Minister Skerrit also noted that the Dominican government is focused on delivering safe and secure homes to over 2000 beneficiaries. This ensures stability and relief for those who have been affected by recent disasters.

But now I’m proud to say that we have found a solution to move the title process forward faster and more efficiently,” said Dominica’s Housing Minister.

Minister Skerrit reiterated that the government is fulfilling its promise through the appointment of a state attorney. She further added, “We’re not just giving homes. We’re giving power to the people. We’re giving independence to the people. We are giving them a future.”

The Minister of Housing made these comments during a debate on a credit facility by the International Development Association (IDA). This will help fund the relocation of persons from Petite Soufriere, San Sauveur, and Good Hope to Castle Bruce, and from Campbell to Warner.

Ana Allen

