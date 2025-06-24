PM Roosevelt Skerrit urges calm amid US visa ban concerns, says no formal notice received

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has reassured the people of Dominica not to panic amid recent concerns of a possible U.S. visa or travel ban that could affect Dominica. “I assure the people of Dominica that we take the matter seriously. And the government is addressing this through appropriate diplomatic channels,” stated PM Skerrit.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, June 23, PM Skerrit reported that his government has not yet received any formal word from Washington advising that such a ban will be imposed. He confirmed that at present diplomatic efforts are actively directed at clarifying the issue and also at protecting Dominica’s interest.

“So Dominicans who are in possession of a U.S. visa and have legitimate reasons to travel to the United States can do so, whether on business, study or vacation,” PM Skerrit said. He told the people that those who have valid U.S. visas may still travel for business, study, or tourism.

Also, he urged citizens not to jump to conclusions based on media speculations and to instead wait for clarity from official government sources.

U.S. Memo raises concerns among Dominicans

According to media reports, an internal memo was sent to all US Diplomats by Secretary of State, Marco Rubio on June 14, which included 36 Caribbean countries put on a list for potential visa restrictions as they do not meet State Department requirements.

One of the requirements to avoid the visa restrictions is having the availability of citizenship by monetary investment without a requirement of residency. Dominica, a part of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, does not require residency on the island. Other Caribbean countries facing similar issues included Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Lucia.

“From our engagement so far, we have been able to get some information on the concerns which the United States may have,” the Prime Minister revealed. “One of them being illegal migration of Dominicans who are residing in the United States beyond their legal stay, people who are overstaying their visas.”

Dominica and OECS members to implement tighter CBI regulations

PM Skerrit reported that Dominica and other OECS Member States with CBI programmes will establish a uniform regulatory framework, including a ban on changing names for applicants. “We met over the weekend as heads of government of these countries, and we’ve made it very clear that part of the provisions of the legislation is that there will be a complete ban on the ability of any applicant to change their names. So once you become a citizen under the programme, you will not have the ability to change your names at all or continue to benefit from the citizenship of our countries,” the Prime Minister said.

Moreover, PM Skerrit reported, “We look forward to hearing from them officially, if at all and once we do, then we will respond in like manner and we will keep the Dominican public informed.” He further promised that the Dominican government will be transparent and open on the entire matter.

“Whatever information we have, we’ll share with you,” he said. “Whatever actions we’re taking, we’ll also share with you to let you know we’re going forward. The United States is an important partner for many reasons, on cultural, economic, political, and many fronts.”

PM Skerrit advises people to review travel guidelines to the US

The Prime Minister of Dominica also advised his people who are traveling to the United States to review the detailed travel guidelines to the US that are put out by the Ministry of National Security.

PM Skerrit further shared, “If you travel to the United States and they give you six months, do not let six months to the day take you in the United States. You can leave before the six months go by. And they’re also saying to us to inform our citizens who are in United States, that if you are in the United States and you are not legal, that is to say that you have gone beyond your stay or you got to the United States through non-legal means, then you should avail yourself to the authorities and they will facilitate your repatriation.”