Dominica exports over 41,000 pounds of plantains to US in breakthrough trade move

Over 30 Dominican farmers contributed to the shipments, part of a broader initiative to strengthen Dominica’s agricultural sector and expand its reach in regional and international markets.

23rd of June 2025

Dominica: The Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) announced that it has taken a major step forward in growing the country’s agricultural trade as a result of the successful run of two pilot shipments of fresh plantains to the United States. The launch of these shipments took place on June 11 and June 19 which together sent out 41,000 pounds of home grown plantains.

Agricultural growth driven by local farmers

The plantains were provided by over 30 Dominican farmers, as a part of a larger initiative to grow the country’s agricultural sector and secure its place in regional and also international markets. This initiative puts strong emphasis on the quality of product, efficient supply chain logistics, and direct farmer empowerment.

This accomplishment highlights the results of national efforts that came together to support farmers into structured market access through guaranteed procurement. According to Dr Vince Henderson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy, “The successful execution of this shipment demonstrates our continued progress in positioning Dominica as a reliable source of fresh, sustainable produce.

He further expressed his gratitude and thanked the farmers for their continuous support. “We thank our farmers for their dedication and partnership; their hard work is at the core of this achievement,” stated Minister Henderson.

Procurement of Agricultural Produce Facility

Notably, a major piece of this progress is the launch of DEXIA’s Procurement of Agricultural Produce Facility which the Government of Dominica introduced in 2023. This facility pays the farmers within 48 hours of them bringing in their produce as a step to increase confidence, enhance the standard of living of farmers, and to get more people involved in export ready agriculture.

In the United States, there has been a greater demand for natural and health conscious food products. The government of Dominica has set a goal to achieve $700 million in agricultural GDP by 2030 and has put in place these export initiatives as a key to that goal. In addition, DIXIA will be collaborating very closely with the Ministry of Agriculture in achieving the high standards which international export markets require, as per the reports.

Latest

Ana Allen

