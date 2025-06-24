Dominica to establish World’s First Sperm Whale Reserve, PM Skerrit Announces

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit announced during a press briefing on Monday, June 23 that a Bill to formally establish the world’s first Sperm Whale Reserve will be presented before the Parliament in Dominica for its 2nd and 3rd readings on June 24, 2025 (Tuesday). “We go to Parliament tomorrow, Tuesday the 24th. The government of Dominica is proud to announce that legislation will be tabled in Parliament to formally establish the Dominica sperm whale reserve,” he said.

During the briefing, PM Skerrit said the legislation is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to protect the island’s rare population of resident sperm whales. He reported that this initiative is a follow up to the 2023 pledge to set aside a protected area along Dominica’s western coast.

Notably, the waters in that region are home to about 200 sperm whales that live there year-round - one of the few such populations in the world. Moreover, these whales play a large role in the marine environment and the need to protect them has increased lately due to growing issues from noise pollution, ship strikes, climate change, and unsustainable fishing practices.

“These magnificent creatures who are among the largest animals on earth are a critical part of our marine ecosystem. The creation of a sperm whale reserve is our way of addressing the mounting threats facing these endangered species from noise pollution to ship strikes,” PM Skerrit stated.

According to PM Skerrit, the legislation puts in place a full-scale management framework which protects the area. It also includes clear navigation rules for ships, regulatory oversight structures, and protections to ensure that the livelihoods of local fishers not only will be preserved but also respected.

He further noted, “The reserve will serve as a sanctuary that prioritizes marine biodiversity, regulates human activity, and ensures that Dominica continues to be a safe haven for sperm whales. The proposal will introduce a comprehensive management framework for the reserve, including clearly defined navigation tools and oversight mechanisms to ensure responsible use of the designated area.”

Also he reported that traditional fishing practices will continue to be allowed and that local communities will be actively involved in the long-term management of the Sperm Whale Reserve. Additionally, the reserve is expected to significantly increase eco-tourism, bringing in visitors into responsible marine tourism activities like whale watching, scientific research, and educational exchanges.

The Prime Minister of Dominica reported that this will also create new economic opportunities for coastal communities and at the same time will reinforce Dominica’s image as the “Nature Isle of the Caribbean."

He also expressed his gratitude for all the stakeholders who helped in the development of this policy, including National Geographic-Pristine Seas, the Dominica Sperm Whale Project, local communities, fishers, and conservation partners.

“I am aware that there are local operators within this sector who still do have some concerns and I give you the assurance that these concerns will be given due attention and consideration as we move towards the passage of legislation,” he noted.