Virgin Atlantic announces three times weekly services to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for Summer Season

Virgin Atlantic has announced the expansion of its flight services between London Heathrow Airport, UK and Argyle International Airport, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, offering three times weekly flight services. These services, valid from 30th March to 25th October, 2025 are expected to ensure easier and smoother travel for the visitors in Summer 2025.

The flights will operate three times weekly on the days including, Monday, Wednesday and Sunday on a seasonal basis. While making an announcement of the expansion in flight services, the tourism authority expressed excitement and asked the interested travellers to plan their Caribbean escape with ease, fun and excitement.

This increase in services is expected to play a significant role in making connections to the island more convenient and strengthening relations between both the respective nations.

“Exciting news! Virgin Atlantic is making travel to St. Vincent & the Grenadines even easier for Summer 2025,” noted Discover St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Shedding light on these expanded services, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority noted that it will play a huge role in bringing large number of travellers, boosting tourism and strengthening connectivity of the nation. The tourism authority also expressed their desire to showcase the best of island to all the travellers, immersing them in the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, vibrant culture and traditions of the island.

Expanded Schedule announced by Virgin Atlantic

As per the recently expanded schedule, the Flight VS197 will depart London Heathrow Airport at 8:05 am (GMT) and arrive in Argyle International Airport at 2:00 pm (EST). The return flight VS198 from St Vincent and the Grenadines is scheduled to leave at 4:05 pm (EST), arriving in London Heathrow Airport at 7:05 am (GMT) – Next Day.

The schedule for these flight services is expected to be valid for all the three days, including, Monday, Wednesday and Sunday. The interested travellers can book their tickets at the official website of the airline. The tourism authority of the island has expressed their desire to welcome the travellers in abundance, providing them with easier and convenient travel options.