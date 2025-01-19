Resilient Lady to make inaugural visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines

St Vincent and the Grenadines is all set to welcome the inaugural visit by Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady on Sunday at the Kingstown Cruise Ship Berth. The cruise vessel is expected to bring more than 2000 passengers, bustling the ports with excitement and entertainment.

The vessel will be welcomed in a grand ceremony, celebrating the first-ever visit by the Resilient Lady. As per reports, the plaques will be exchanged between the Minister of Tourism, the Port Authority, representatives from the vessel, and their agents. The ceremony will later be followed by address from the Minister of Tourism.

Shedding light on the visit by Resilient Lady, the tourism authority of St Vincent and the Grenadines expressed excitement on welcoming the vessel to shores of the island nation. They added that they are looking forward for the passengers to explore the vibrant culture, savour the delicious cuisine, and create unforgettable memories in the paradise of the nation.

The port authorities of St Vincent and the Grenadines also expressed excitement and thrill to host the Resilient Lady. They noted that they are all set to offer the passengers with a warm Vincentian welcome filled with vibrant culture, breathtaking scenery, and unforgettable experiences.

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady

The Resilient Lady is an adult-only ship which was built in 2022 and boasts a capacity of around 2770 passengers, along with the crew members of 1160. The ship measures around 909 feet in length and has a beam of 135 feet. The cruise ship has a gross tonnage of 60,000 and features an impressive layout with 17 decks that include 1,303 outside cabins and 105 inside cabins.

The Resilient Lady boasts an array of over 20 dining establishments, with each offering a diverse section of culinary delights from various global cuisines. As per the reports, the Resilient Lady is on its 10-day round trip-journey, commenced on 11th January and will conclude on 21st January, 2025. The journey started from San Juan with stops at St Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados.