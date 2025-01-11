Shania Samuel to represent Antigua and Barbuda at Miss OECS Pageant 2025

Shania Samuel is the police constable, who is celebrated for promoting body acceptance and breaking stereotypes for plus-size women in pageantry.

Shania Samuel is all set to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the Miss OECS Pageant, scheduled to take place on 31st January, 2025 at Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica. The pageant will bring queens together, celebrating the grace, talent and cultural heritage of young women across the Eastern Caribbean.

While revealing the Contestant #1, the organizers of Miss OECS Pageant took to their social media account and welcomed Shania Samuel on this spectacular journey of talent and culture.

“Join us in cheering for Shania as she represents her country with pride and elegance,” noted Miss OECS Pageant.

Shania Samuel is the police constable, who is celebrated for promoting body acceptance and breaking stereotypes for plus-size women in pageantry. Samuel has also an impressive record in the pageant competition, including the True Blue Beauty Pageant. The event held in October 2024 was a great opportunity for Samuel, which helped her to showcase her charm and elegance, finishing as the first runner-up.

Samuel aimed at bringing her unique charm and intelligence to the stage. She further reiterated her commitment to make a positive impact, embodying the spirit of unity and excellence on stage. She ensured to not only showcase her individual talent, but also highlight the cultural richness and artistic flair of Antigua and Barbuda.

Miss OECS Pageant 2025

The 2025 edition of the pageant will be held under the theme, “Elysian Elegance and Empowerment.” Under this theme, the organizers aim to highlight the intelligence, poise and charm of all the contestants.

Shedding light on the pageant, the organizers said that it is a great platform for the contestants to advocate for social issues, impacting their communities. The organizers highlighted about their commitment to mark the successful execution of the 2025 edition, providing an exceptional and unforgettable event to all the attendees. The organizers said that they are committed to celebrate different cultures, talent together on one stage.

Miss OECS Pageant 2024

Claire-Marissa Smartt of Saint Lucia was crowned the Miss OECS Pageant 2024, held in Dominica. She went away not only with just crown but walked away not only with just crown but six titles as well, making her victory nothing short of spectacular and unforgettable.

The titles claimed by Smartt included, Best in Creative National Wear, Best Swimwear, Best in Swimwear, Best in Evening Wear and Best Promotional Video. Claire-Marissa Smartt was followed by Adicia Burton of Dominica and Thyana Sebastian of Antigua, who became the first and second runners-up of the pageant respectively.