PM Roosevelt Skerrit urges citizens to prepare for 2025 Hurricane Season, highlights safety measures

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit during a press briefing on Monday, advised the citizens on how to prepare for the upcoming 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. He also outlined key safety measures aimed at ensuring the nation is ready for the season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, 2025.

Prime Minister Skerrit urged the communities to take proactive steps which in turn will enhance community safety ahead of the season. He also added that fighting against climate change is the responsibility of all and they must seek input from every sector.

Some of the measures included cleaning gutters and drains and removing debris or weeds which may block water flow. He also encouraged communities to come together for clean up efforts which in turn would reduce their risk during hurricanes.

During the address, he noted that it is not the government’s sole responsibility for preparation for a hurricane. Instead, he asked every home and business to review and revise their family emergency plans, check for weak spots in the structure of their homes and businesses, and secure roofs. He also advised them to stock up on food, water, and medical supplies.

Also, PM Skerrit reminded all the homeowners to check that they have current insurance. “You may recall that in 2021, I announced an income tax deduction, allowing individuals to claim up to $8,000 annually in premiums paid for homeowners insurance. This policy remains in effect, and I strongly encourage you to take full advantage of the benefit,” shared the Prime Minister of Dominica.

Furthermore, he advised the elderly and those living with disabilities to seek assistance and encouraged responsible citizens to take proactive steps to prepare for potential emergencies. The Prime Minister, who is also the chairman of the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO), said that he will be meeting with committee heads to check the preparedness of all sectors going into the hurricane season.

Also, the government of Dominica, in partnership with international partners, introduced expanded shelter and warehousing capacity and warehousing capacity, improved communications infrastructure and reviewed response procedures.

In addition, the US government has built two new state of the art emergency centers in Jimmit and Portsmouth which in turn have improved the country’s ability to mount relief efforts and to have relief supplies closer to affected communities.