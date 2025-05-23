PM Roosevelt Skerrit encourages new Police recruits to serve their communities
The Graduation Ceremony of the 36th Recruit Training Course marked the largest intake of new officers in Dominica’s police force history.
23rd of May 2025
Dominica: Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit called on the newest members of the police force to become integral parts of their communities. “As police officers you are now protectors of the national image and champions of public safety,” he stated at the Graduation Ceremony of the 36th Recruit Training Course.
The Graduation Ceremony and Passing out Parade was held at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. It saw the introduction of the largest group of new officers into the Dominica Police Force in history. During the ceremony, 59 recruits which included 43 men and 16 women graduated into the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF).
PM Skerrit further added that they must see themselves as ambassadors of peace and stability that drives Dominica’s progress as an attractive destination for investment and opportunity. He also encouraged the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) to focus on community policing and internal security.
Moreover, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jeffrey James was also present during the graduation ceremony. He said, “Policing is not just about maintaining order, it is about building trust, fostering relationships, and serving with empathy.”
“Be firm against crime, but compassionate in your duty. True security is not imposed. It is earned through respect, partnership, and service,” advised the Acting Deputy Commissioner.
Notably, the training program for the new recruits started at the school’s new location in Jimmit on December 6, 2024, after they took their oath at the Police Headquarters in Roseau. This six months intensive course included both academic and practical elements.
Discipline and Dedication Recognized
- Best Recruit & Best at Police Duty Subject – 348 PC Travis Charles
- First Runner Up & Best at Physical Training (Male) – 132 PC Lyndon Anderson Maximea
- Best at Self-Defense – 360 PC Daren Marie
- Best at Drills – 73 PC Jhai Droy Louis
- Best at Physical Training (Female) – 518 WPC Theresa Nelson
- Best Shot – 123 PC Akhil Nyaile Travis Langlais
- Best at Weapon Training – 371 PC Patrick Bethelmie
- Best Turned Out (Female) – 489 WPC Jacinta Jerline Ulysses
- Best Turned Out (Male) – 21 PC Ordel Shanran Robin
- Instructor’s Award – 220 PC Durnahi Felix and 494 WPC Taminda Nerisa Guiste
- Commissioner’s Shield for Most Disciplined Student – 281 PC Heme Guiste
- Baton of Honour – 348 PC Travis Charles
