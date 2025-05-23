PM Roosevelt Skerrit encourages new Police recruits to serve their communities

The Graduation Ceremony of the 36th Recruit Training Course marked the largest intake of new officers in Dominica’s police force history.

Dominica: Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit called on the newest members of the police force to become integral parts of their communities. “As police officers you are now protectors of the national image and champions of public safety,” he stated at the Graduation Ceremony of the 36th Recruit Training Course.

The Graduation Ceremony and Passing out Parade was held at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. It saw the introduction of the largest group of new officers into the Dominica Police Force in history. During the ceremony, 59 recruits which included 43 men and 16 women graduated into the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF).

PM Skerrit further added that they must see themselves as ambassadors of peace and stability that drives Dominica’s progress as an attractive destination for investment and opportunity. He also encouraged the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) to focus on community policing and internal security.

Moreover, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jeffrey James was also present during the graduation ceremony. He said, “Policing is not just about maintaining order, it is about building trust, fostering relationships, and serving with empathy.”

“Be firm against crime, but compassionate in your duty. True security is not imposed. It is earned through respect, partnership, and service,” advised the Acting Deputy Commissioner.

Notably, the training program for the new recruits started at the school’s new location in Jimmit on December 6, 2024, after they took their oath at the Police Headquarters in Roseau. This six months intensive course included both academic and practical elements.

Discipline and Dedication Recognized