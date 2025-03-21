Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in St. Kitts and Nevis unveils new track for enhanced athlete experience and performance

St. Kitts and Nevis authorities have already removed the old track surface, leveled and graded the base to ensure the proper drainage and stability.

Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in St. Kitts and Nevis has been marking significant progress as they have recently completed the installation of a new track. This new track will play a significant role in ensuring a high-quality and durable surface for athletes, enhancing the overall experience.

As per reports unveiled by the St. Kitts Department of Sports, the authorities have already removed the old track surface, leveled and graded the base to ensure the proper drainage and stability. Along with that, they have also marked the installation of a suitable foundation layer which will help to support the track.

The authorities have also completed the installation of a base layer of the track which includes, laying a solid asphalt or concrete base, aimed at providing a stable foundation. The installation of base layer will ensure the precise measurements for lane markings and track dimensions.

Ongoing Work at the new track of Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in St. Kitts and Nevis

The Application of the track surface is currently ongoing on the track, which includes the installation of a cushioning layer. The layer will be prepared from polyurethane or rubber granules, aimed at providing shock absorption. It will also include the installation of multiple layers of the synthetic track material which will play a huge role in ensuring uniform thickness and proper adhesion for durability.

The Department of Sports also outlined about finishing touches on the new track and said that the paint work is ongoing on lane lines, event markings are being added and they are preparing for the other necessary track indicators as well. They noted that all these refurbishments will allow the track surface to cure properly before anyone uses it.

The Department also mentioned about conducting surface testing, aimed at ensuring proper traction, resilience, and compliance with international standards. They further went on to share their vision of getting the track certified, aiming to use it for competitive purposes, ensuring it meets the rules and regulations of World Athletics Standards.

The Sports Department noted that they are making continuous efforts with a vision to enhance the experience of both athletes and spectators. They mentioned about the upgraded track at Kim Collins Athletic Stadium and said that it will provide a world-class surface for competitions, making the Federation, a top-tier sports destination.