Vybz Kartel fans express outrage over disorganized entry and unfulfilled VIP promises

The Evolution 'Vybz Kartel and Friends' Festival, held on Saturday, 29th March 2025, at Clifford Park, Nassau, Bahamas, was marred by disorganized entry and unfulfilled VIP promises, leaving fans outraged.

5th of April 2025

Vybz Kartel’s international concert turned out to be a chaotic for the attendees as they reported facing several issues which made their experience disappointing. As per reports, the patrons battled with hours-long waits, a disorganised ticketing system, and a poorly stocked bar during the concert. 

Notably, the Evolution “Vybz Kartel and Friends” Festival held on Saturday, 29th March, 2025 at Clifford Park, Nassau, Bahamas. The concert drew huge attention and interests from both local and international patrons. Before attending the show, the patrons expressed huge excitement about the concert, however, their experience turned out to be completely different, from what they had expected it to be. 

As per reports, the entry line which wrapped around Clifford Park, led to two small windows on a jitney where the patrons were expected to collect the bands. However, with no proper directions, both locals and the foreigners scrambled to get to the windows which created huge chaos and disturbance among the attendees. The waiting time stretched so much that some of the concertgoers refused to attend the concert and left before even entering the venue. 

The attendees took to their social media accounts, slamming the management and describing it as one of the most unorganized events. An individual wrote, “3 hours trying to get a band on a pre-paid online purchase. No staff assistance. No signs...you had to guess which line to join. 1 bus window to serve thousands of people. It was chaos like I have never seen. NEVER AGAIN for International Events.

I blame the organizers for their lack of organizational skills and inadequacy!!! And as for all access please stop charging ppl for things u can’t fulfill or provide. I was unable to see the show from bk stage and was denied access on stage although I paid for special privileges. If I could get a refund I would gladly take it. I later saw the performance from social media after the entertainers posted it themselves,” wrote another user. 

Latest

Ana Allen

