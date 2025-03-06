LIAT 2020 and Hahn Air partner to streamline booking of LIAT20 flights

With this collaboration, LIAT20 is now part of Hahn Air’s extensive partner portfolio, which includes over 350 airlines worldwide.

The regional air-carrier, LIAT 2020 Limited has officially collaborated with Hahn Air, a German scheduled and executive charter airline. This partnership between both the airlines is expected to play a significant role in seamlessly booking and issuing LIAT20 flights.

With this collaboration, LIAT20 has now been added to Hahn Air’s partner portfolio of over 350 partner airlines worldwide. Shedding light on this collaboration, the authorities noted that it would play a significant role in enhancing the connectivity of the Caribbean and making LIAT20, a premier choice for all the travellers.

This partnership would also place LIAT20 flights at travel consultants’ fingertips across 190 markets, through the X1 code integration in major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs). This integration would also play a significant role in making it easier and accessible for travellers to seamlessly book and issue LIAT20 flights through their preferred platforms, with tickets issued on HR-169.

Collaboration between LIAT20 and Hahn Air to grow Caribbean network

Emphasizing on the collaboration, the authorities of the airline expressed delight and aimed at growing their Caribbean network. They reiterated their commitment to ensuring a smooth booking experience for travel consultants from across the world.

“LIAT (2020) Soars Global with a Game-Changing Partnership! Great news for travel professionals! LIAT (2020) has officially partnered with Hahn Air, making it easier than ever to book and ticket flights across our growing Caribbean network,” said LIAT 2020 Limited.

The authorities added that the LIAT20 flight which has been operating from its main hub, V.C. Bird International Airport, has become instrumental in weaving the Caribbean’s islands closer together. From its inaugural flight to Saint Lucia, LIAT 20 has smoothly established it as a vital link in Caribbean aviation and is now serving 13 destinations through an impressive network of 25 routes.

Hahn Air

Hahn Air is a German scheduled and executive charter airline. It has been offering indirect distribution services to other airlines and provides ticketing solutions to 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets. The airline established in 1999, have specialized in distribution services for other airlines and ticketing solutions for travel agencies.

This collaboration between the LIAT20 and Hahn Air is a huge step towards connecting the passengers to the Caribbean region effortlessly and seamlessly.