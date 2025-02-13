Saint Lucia to celebrates 46 Years of Independence with Laborie Music Festival

The Laborie Music Festival, sponsored by the Taiwan Technical Mission and the Ministry of Commerce, offers a platform for local artists to showcase their talent.

13th of February 2025

Saint Lucia’s Laborie Music Festival is all set to host an electrifying evening of music, fun and entertainment to all the attendees. The festival is a part of the Saint Lucia’s 46th Anniversary of Independence celebrations, scheduled to take place on Sunday, 2nd March, 2025 at Papel Center, Laborie. 

The Laborie Music Festival will be hosted by the Anse Kawet Crafters and Laborie/Augier Constituency Council, ensured to offer plethora of experiences to all the attendees. The event sponsored by the Taiwan Technical Mission and the Ministry of Commerce is a great platform for the local artists to showcase their talent and creativity. 

Offerings of Laborie Music Festival 

The Government of Saint Lucia shed light on the Laborie Music Festival and extended an invitation to all the citizens to be a part of the celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the island. The attendees will be offered with unlimited fun, entertainment by hosting several activities such as face painting, bouncy castle, stilt walkers, folk bands, and much more. 

The attendees will be delighted with performances by special guest artists also, featuring, two distinct groups from Saint Lucia, including, La Marguerite and La Rose groups. The groups have ensured to provide a magical evening to all the attendees, reflecting the rich culture and traditions of the country through their vibrant performances. 

Entry fee 

The ticket to attend the Laborie Music Festival is free for all the attendees. The citizens will also be offered with food and drinks which will be available on sale. Also, first few patrons will be provided with complementary drinks, making the evening of every attendee 

Saint Lucia’s 46th anniversary of Independence 

Saint Lucia will mark the 46th anniversary of Independence on 22nd February, 2025. The Independence will be conducted under the theme, “Douvan Ansanm; Health and Well-Being for a Prosperous Nation.” The authorities will host a series a activities and events as a part of the Independence, promising a vibrant reflection of the national initiative, culture and our collective achievement.

The Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia, Dr. Ernest Hilaire reflect on 46 years of independence, referred it as an opportunity to not celebrate achievements of the nation but also to recommit the country to building a brighter future for all. Also, the preparations are currently underway for the hosting of the National Ecumenical Service. The service will mark the island’s 46th Independence, which will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Parish in Vieux-Fort on February 14, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

