St Kitts and Nevis: PM Drew joins African President Tinubu for historic state visit and Parliamentary session

PM Drew emphasized the deepening bond between Africa and the Caribbean, highlighting the shared history and commitment to a stronger future.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew went to Saint Lucia for the official State Visit of Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His visit marked a significant milestone in strengthening diplomatic ties between the African countries and the Caribbean region. Also, a special Joint Sitting of Parliament was held on June 30, 2025, which was attended by several regional leaders of Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Member States.

PM Drew described the meeting as both powerful and symbolic. “It was an honour to join my fellow OECS leaders for a Special Sitting of the Senate and House of Assembly in his honour, a powerful and symbolic moment that speaks to the deepening bond between Africa and the Caribbean,” said PM Drew on Facebook.

He further added, “We are one people, connected by history, united by purpose, and committed to building a stronger, shared future.” His statement reflected a growing movement within CARICOM and the OECS to increase cooperation with African countries in many sectors which includes trade, education, tourism and cultural exchange.

This historic event marks the beginning of a new era for expanded partnerships and launches joint initiatives that will benefit many generations to come for both Africa and Caribbean communities with unity and purpose.

President Tinubu’s visit marks a historic milestone

Moreover, President Tinubu’s visit also marks the first time an African Head of State has addressed a Caribbean Parliament, achieving another milestone in regional diplomacy. The event highlights a revival of the government’s efforts to improve political and economic relations and to celebrate African heritage in Caribbean cultures.

The special parliamentary session, which brought together key regional leaders and policymakers, called for greater cooperation and support between Africa and the Caribbean. PM Drew’s presence has reaffirmed his administration’s proactive role in global diplomacy and its commitment to regional integration and solidarity.