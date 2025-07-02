St Kitts and Nevis: PM Drew joins African President Tinubu for historic state visit and Parliamentary session

PM Drew emphasized the deepening bond between Africa and the Caribbean, highlighting the shared history and commitment to a stronger future.

2nd of July 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew went to Saint Lucia for the official State Visit of Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His visit marked a significant milestone in strengthening diplomatic ties between the African countries and the Caribbean region. Also, a special Joint Sitting of Parliament was held on June 30, 2025, which was attended by several regional leaders of Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Member States. 

PM Drew described the meeting as both powerful and symbolic. “It was an honour to join my fellow OECS leaders for a Special Sitting of the Senate and House of Assembly in his honour, a powerful and symbolic moment that speaks to the deepening bond between Africa and the Caribbean,” said PM Drew on Facebook. 

He further added, “We are one people, connected by history, united by purpose, and committed to building a stronger, shared future.” His statement reflected a growing movement within CARICOM and the OECS to increase cooperation with African countries in many sectors which includes trade, education, tourism and cultural exchange.

This historic event marks the beginning of a new era for expanded partnerships and launches joint initiatives that will benefit many generations to come for both Africa and Caribbean communities with unity and purpose.

President Tinubu’s visit marks a historic milestone 

Moreover, President Tinubu’s visit also marks the first time an African Head of State has addressed a Caribbean Parliament, achieving another milestone in regional diplomacy. The event highlights a revival of the government’s efforts to improve political and economic relations and to celebrate African heritage in Caribbean cultures.

The special parliamentary session, which brought together key regional leaders and policymakers, called for greater cooperation and support between Africa and the Caribbean. PM Drew’s presence has reaffirmed his administration’s proactive role in global diplomacy and its commitment to regional integration and solidarity.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

St Kitts and Nevis wins Montserrat Invitational Basketball Championship 2024

St Kitts and Nevis wins Montserrat Invitational Basketball Championship 2024

16th of December 2024

Portsmouth ranks 3rd in list of 20 most beautiful cities in world. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Dominica: Portsmouth ranks 3rd in list of 20 most beautiful cities in world

24th of July 2024

Qatar's Foreign Minister visits Dominica: Meets PM Skerrit. PC:FB

Qatar’s Foreign Minister visits Dominica: Meets PM Skerrit and President Burton, signs MOU to strengthen relations

25th of May 2024

Guyana officers destroyed cannabis worth 50 million discovered during exercise. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Guyana officers destroy cannabis worth 50 million discovered during operation

22nd of April 2024

Mein Schiff 6 made inaugural call to St Vincent and the Grenadines, welcome over 1000 visitors. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Mein Schiff 6 makes inaugural call to St Vincent and the Grenadines, brings over 1000 visitors

3rd of April 2024

Chill Beach Bar and Grill to set grand opening in Nevis on April 6, credits to Facebook

Chill Beach Bar and Grill to set grand opening in Nevis on April 6

5th of April 2024

93,773 Barbadians fully vaccinated

Barbados records 15 new COVID-19 cases

20th of August 2021

Bloody Sunday in Jamaica, 4 murders in a day

Bloody Sunday in Jamaica, 4 murders in a day

23rd of November 2020