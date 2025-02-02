Saint Lucia: Port Castries welcomes three cruise ships bringing over 8,000 passengers and boosting local economy

Thousands of passengers disembarked, with many exploring and experiencing the beauty and vibrant culture of Saint Lucia.

The Port Castries of Saint Lucia came alive with energy as the nation welcomed three majestic cruise ships, bringing together more than 8000 passengers to the island. The influx of passengers made a significant boost to the local businesses, from tour operators and taxi drivers, to craft vendors, restaurants, duty-free shops, and local artisans.

The vessels that docked at the shores of Saint Lucia simultaneously included Arvia, Viking Sea and Explora II. Thousands of passengers stepped onto the shores, out of which, few of them explored and experienced the beauty and vibrant culture of Saint Lucia. Meanwhile, many others enjoyed organized tours, relaxing at nearby beaches, shopping at Pointe Seraphine Duty-Free, and savouring local cuisine at the Castries Market and nearby restaurants.

Thriving Cruise Season 2024-2025

Shedding light on the Cruise Season 2024-2025, the Government expressed excitement and described it as ‘thriving season’. They mentioned about the significant growth that the cruise tourism has brought to local businesses, driving economic activity, benefiting a wide range of stakeholders, including vendors, taxi drivers, tour operators, tour guides, private boat charters, restaurants, and bars across the island.

They added that every purchase, tour and services taken by cruise passengers has ultimately resulted in fuelled jobs, income, bringing immense growth to the people. “Today, Port Castries is alive with energy as we welcome three majestic cruise ships—Arvia, Viking Sea, and Explora II!”

Arvia

Arvia is the fourth cruise ship, operated by P&O crioses. The vessel is also the second liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered Excel-class luxury cruise ship for the cruise line. The cruise ship features a unique blend of new bars and 20 restaurants with dining facilities in addition to fleet favourites and iconic Iona foodie experiences. The cruise is on its 14 days round trip, with the itinerary started on 17th January, 2025 and will end on 31st January, 2025.

Viking Sea

MV Viking Sea is a cruise ship that is built by Italian shipbuilders Fincantieri for Viking Ocean Cruises. The cruise ship made its debut in May 2016 and offers cruises to Scandinavia and the Baltic, the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, and two new itineraries that explore the British Isles. The Viking Sea current cruise is on its 10 days, round-trip West Indies Explorer. The itinerary started on 26th January, 2026 and will end on 5th February, 2025.

Explora II

Explora II is a luxury cruise ship that was launched in 2024, features spacious ocean-front suites, curated art, and bespoke design. It has around 82 interconnecting suites in three categories – Ocean Suites, Ocean Penthouses and Ocean Residences. The cruise ship is on its 21 days round-trip. The itinerary started on 14th January, 2025 and will end on 4th February, 2025.