Barbados to host CARIFESTA XV, celebrating Caribbean culture with "Food and Flava"

The 15th edition of CARIFESTA will unite hundreds of artists, chefs, and performers from across the Caribbean, showcasing the region's rich cultural diversity.

Barbados: CARIFESTA XV will take place in Barbados from August 22 to August 31, 2025. The island will transform into the cultural and culinary capital of the Caribbean. This year’s theme “Food and Flava” will celebrate the region’s culinary traditions along with its wide range of creative expressions in music, art, fashion, literature and performance.

The 15th edition of Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA) is expected to bring together hundreds of artists, chefs and performers from all over the Caribbean region. Also featured at this year’s event will be the official symbol, featuring styled waves in bright bold colors - representing the energy, warmth and diversity of Caribbean culture.

CARIFESTA XV - Highlight events

Present in the heart of CARIFESTA XV is the Grand Market which will feature the very best in regional cuisine from the island's top chefs, food artisans and culinary innovators who will display their best local dishes and fusion cuisine. Moreover, attendees can enjoy live cooking shows, interactive taste stations, and cooking workshops which will showcase both classic and contemporary Caribbean cooking techniques.

Other featured events included in this year’s celebration are visual art shows, musical and dance displays, theater productions, poetry readings, and craft fairs - making it suitable for people with different hobbies. With Barbados as its host, the festival will be staged at many locations around the island, which will also benefit the local population and tourists to engage in the festivities.

CARIFESTA XV - Theme and ticket sales

Under the theme “Caribbean Root, Global Excellence,” CARIFESTA XV highlights the idea of unity in diversity which aims at promoting cultural preservation, innovation and regional cooperation. Also in the spotlight this year will be sustainable practices in the art and culinary fields.

Tickets are currently on sale at the event’s official websites. Patrons are encouraged to book their tickets by July 15, 2025, to ensure a chance of getting into premium events and experiences. Multiple ticket options are available from full festival packages to single day access which caters to international guests and attendees alike.