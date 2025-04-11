Hayley Matthews' century and 4 wickets in vain as West Indies Women lose to Scotland

West Indies kicked off their campaign with this opening match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2025.

Despite the courageous efforts shown by Captain Hayley Matthews, the Windies Women’s Cricket team fell short of 11 runs, ended up on a losing side in a match against Scotland. With her performance with both bat and ball, Matthews became the fourth cricketer to take four crucial wickets and hit a hundred in the same ODI game.

This match was the first game of the West Indies in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2025. These matches are crucial for the Windies Women to secure their spot in the ultimate World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in India this year.

Hayley Matthews turned out to be standout performer for West Indies

The match began with West Indies Women winning the toss and deciding to bowl first. Matthews began her day by taking 4 crucial wickets, giving away only 56 runs in 10 overs. This marks the third-best ODI figures for Matthews. Her magical spell played a significant role in ending Scotland’s innings in just 44 overs. She was well complimented by Aaliyah Alleyne and Karishma Ramharack who each claimed two wickets, giving away 31 and 46 runs respectively.

The significant contribution from all players helped Scotland, set up a target of 244 runs in 45 overs. These runs marked the third-highest ODI total for Scotland and highest against an ICC Full Member.

When West Indies came to bat, Matthews lost her opening partner, Qiana Joseph in the second over itself. However, Zaida James and Matthews formed a solid partnership of 113 runs for the second wicket as the former contributed 45 runs in 89 balls.

Aaliyah Alleyne joined Matthews at 192-6 in the 39th over when Matthews decided to retired hurt with severe cramp on 95 runs. She returned to the field with her side eight down. However, she stretchered off again one ball later on 99 runs but with the fall of ninth wicket, she walked back onto the field and reached her century off the next ball.

Matthews remained unbeaten throughout the innings, scoring an electrifying 114 runs in 113 balls, hitting 14 fours.

Cricket fans tags Matthews as 'A Fighter'

With her massive contribution, she once again claimed the hearts of cricket fans who described her as a ‘fighter’ for this remarkable knock and spell.

The cricket lovers took to their social media accounts, appreciated Matthews for remarkable innings as an individual wrote, “Bowled full quota of ten overs and took 4 important Scottish wickets as well. Received player of the match award despite of on losing side. Jacques Kallis of ladies I might say, what a player.” “Thats the dedication U want from a player for country,” said another user.

Upcoming games of West Indies for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

This loss has shattered both the Windies players and fans; however, Matthews has expressed optimism about the further games. She added that her team is committed to perform their best in the upcoming games, aimed at securing their place in the World Cup 2025.



• 11th April, 2025: Ireland vs West Indies - Gaddafi Stadium



• 14th April, 2025: Pakistan vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium



• 17th April, 2025: Bangladesh vs West Indies – LCCA Stadium



• 19th April, 2025: West Indies vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium