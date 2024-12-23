WestJet launches inaugural non-stop flight from Toronto to Grenada

The inaugural flight took off from Toronto Pearson International Airport at around 7:30 AM on Sunday, landing at Maurice Bishop International Airport of Grenada.

The Canadian low-cost carrier WestJet Airlines launched its inaugural non-stop flight service from Toronto to Grenada on Sunday.

The inaugural flight took off from Toronto Pearson International Airport at around 7:30 AM on Sunday, landing at Maurice Bishop International Airport, Grenada.

Upon landing at Maurice Bishop International Airport, passengers onboard the flight were welcomed with lively and vibrant cultural performances, fostering the rich cultural heritage of Grenada.

Grand celebration of inaugural visit of WestJet Airline to Grenada

The inaugural visit of WestJet Airlines to Grenada was celebrated with a warm welcoming ceremony, commemorating Grenadian culture, featuring live entertainment and cultural performances.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by several tourism delegates, including CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach; Chairman of Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland and many others.

Passengers onboard the flight were greeted with special giveaways. Meanwhile, Chairman Randall Dolland presented the pilot and crew members of the aircraft with the Grenada Heritage Book, symbolizing the rich history and culture of the island nation.

The tourism delegates shed light on the significance of new connection and referred it as a ‘major milestone’ in connecting Canada with the Spice Isle.

Weekly flight services

The flight services by the WestJet Airline will be facilitated once in a week from 15th December, 2024 to 27th April, 2025.

Shedding light on these services, the tourism authority of Grenada asserted that it will play a significant role in providing Canadian travellers with convenient access to the stunning beaches, lush rainforests and rich cultural heritage of the country.

Partnership with Grenada’s Resorts

WestJet Vacations has also collaborated with renowned resorts of the Spice Isle such as Sandals Grenada Resort and Spa and Royalton Grenada, an Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort.

Emphasising on their partnership, the authorities of WestJet noted that it would play a huge role in allowing guests and passengers to book both travel and accommodations in a single transaction.

The GTA said that this collaboration will not only boost the arrivals of visitors but also contribute to the economic growth of the island nation.

CEO Petra Roach on new flight services between Grenada and Canada

Shedding light on the introduction of flights from Toronto to Grenada, the CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach said that new connection offers a fantastic opportunity for visitors to experience Grenada's unmatched natural beauty, culture, and warm hospitality.

She added that the WestJet’s inaugural flight from Toronto to Grenada shed light on the growing demand of the Spice Isle among Canadian travellers.

CEO Roach further said that this new addition is a testament to the commitment of the WestJet towards expanding travel options for its customers while supporting Grenada’s thriving tourism sector.

GTA Chairman, Randall Dolland on route between Toronto and Grenada

The Chairman of Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland said that this service would play a huge role in strengthening their ties with Canada. He added that they are committed to attract and welcome large number of international visitors, showcasing the vibrant beauty of the country.