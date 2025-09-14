Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets Pope Leo XIV in Vatican to strengthen Church relations

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit visited Vatican City as part of an official trip to Italy, which began on September 9, 2025. During his visit, he met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican Apostolic Palace.

He was accompanied by Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, Minister for Housing and Urban Development. Moreover, Finance Minister of Dominica, Dr Irving McIntyre, is serving as the Acting Prime Minister in his absence .

The meeting was a part of an ongoing programme which aimed at improving Dominica’s relationship with the Holy See. This meeting provided an opportunity to highlight the role of the Catholic Church in the country’s social development. PM Skerrit said that the Church remains a key player in Dominica, which included education and community support.

“Today, I was deeply humbled to meet His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican. I believe every step of our nation’s journey is ordered by God, and this encounter is no exception,” said PM Skerrit through an official Facebook post.

Discussions held by PM Skerrit during his visit

At the Vatican Apostolic Palace, after his meeting with the Pope, the Prime Minister also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State; and Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, who is the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The delegates engaged in conversations, recognizing positive ties between Dominica and the Holy See. Discussions were also held on wider issues, like challenges faced by the Caribbean, national concerns, and the effects of climate change on small island states.

‘Our talks touched on the Church’s contribution to Dominica in social assistance and education and on shared concerns over socio-political challenges, particularly the consequences of climate change,” noted the Prime Minister of Dominica.

Both parties agreed to continue working for the betterment of the Dominican people.

“The occasion was a blessing for me personally, but also important for Dominica, reminding us that even as a small nation, our voice matters in the global community of faith,” said PM Skerrit.