Akeal Hosein tops ICC T20I rankings, West Indies players shine across categories

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has ranked the West Indies left-arm spinner, Trinidadian Akeal Hosein the number one T20I bowler. The player secured around 707 points, topping the list despite not playing any T20I series for the year.

The last time Akeal Hosein donned the maroon jersey was in December 2024 during a T20I series against Bangladesh. Since then, the Windies Cricket team is yet to play another series in the format. The player is getting tough competition from the other bowlers as he is followed by Indian cricketer, Varun Chakarvarthy and England player Adil Rashid, who secured second and third positions respectively, amassing 706 and 705 points respectively.

One exceptional performance from either of the challenger in the upcoming game might bring shift in the ICC rankings. However, the number one ranking of Hosein outlines the unwavering commitment and dedication of the player towards his game. If the player wants to hold onto the first spot, he will have to be the best than all in the upcoming games and challenges.

West Indies shined at ICC T20 rankings

Some other West Indies player also secured their position into the top 100 T20 bowlers as unveiled by the ICC. As per the table, the left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has also made its place into the ICC rankings, securing the 11th spot, while the off spinner Roston Chase dropped one position from 18th to 19th. The pacer Alzarri Joseph also slipped one spot to 35th while, Romario Shepherd jumped to 39th position, followed by Jason Holder and Obed McCoy, securing 69th and 79th positions respectively.

Not only this, the Windies have also shined in the batting front as the power-hitter Nicholas Pooran has secured 17th position, followed by Johnson Charles and Brandon King, securing 19th and 22nd position in the T20 batting rankings, as revealed by the ICC. Rovman Powell (30th), Shai Hope (31st), Kyle Mayers (64th), Sherfane Rutherford (72nd), and Romario Shepherd (99th) also became the part of the top 100 rankings.

These remarkable positions secured by the players outline their presence in the international format, showcasing their skills, abilities and techniques.