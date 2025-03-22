Akeal Hosein tops ICC T20I rankings, West Indies players shine across categories

Akeal Hosein last wore the maroon jersey in December 2024 for a T20I series against Bangladesh.

22nd of March 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has ranked the West Indies left-arm spinner, Trinidadian Akeal Hosein the number one T20I bowler. The player secured around 707 points, topping the list despite not playing any T20I series for the year.

The last time Akeal Hosein donned the maroon jersey was in December 2024 during a T20I series against Bangladesh. Since then, the Windies Cricket team is yet to play another series in the format. The player is getting tough competition from the other bowlers as he is followed by Indian cricketer, Varun Chakarvarthy and England player Adil Rashid, who secured second and third positions respectively, amassing 706 and 705 points respectively. 

One exceptional performance from either of the challenger in the upcoming game might bring shift in the ICC rankings. However, the number one ranking of Hosein outlines the unwavering commitment and dedication of the player towards his game. If the player wants to hold onto the first spot, he will have to be the best than all in the upcoming games and challenges. 

West Indies shined at ICC T20 rankings 

Some other West Indies player also secured their position into the top 100 T20 bowlers as unveiled by the ICC. As per the table, the left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has also made its place into the ICC rankings, securing the 11th spot, while the off spinner Roston Chase dropped one position from 18th to 19th. The pacer Alzarri Joseph also slipped one spot to 35th while, Romario Shepherd jumped to 39th position, followed by Jason Holder and Obed McCoy, securing 69th and 79th positions respectively. 

Not only this, the Windies have also shined in the batting front as the power-hitter Nicholas Pooran has secured 17th position, followed by Johnson Charles and Brandon King, securing 19th and 22nd position in the T20 batting rankings, as revealed by the ICC. Rovman Powell (30th), Shai Hope (31st), Kyle Mayers (64th), Sherfane Rutherford (72nd), and Romario Shepherd (99th) also became the part of the top 100 rankings. 

These remarkable positions secured by the players outline their presence in the international format, showcasing their skills, abilities and techniques. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Nine-year-old travels solo from Antigua to Montserrat in Optimist boat. Picture Credits: Facebook account

Nine-year-old travels solo from Antigua to Montserrat in Optimist boat

14th of February 2024

King Charles III sent greeting to Grenada on its 50th Independence Anniversary. (Credits: Google images)

King Charles feels sorry for not attending Grenada’s 50th Independence Anniversary, extends wishes

9th of February 2024

Dominica, a sustainable tour destination, credits to Ministry of Tourism Facebook Page

Dominica shines in BBC’s sustainable travel destinations’ list 

16th of January 2024

The authorities of Suriname launched a Blue Alert initiative in the case of Human trafficking. Picture Credits: Google Images

Human trafficking case in Suriname

13th of November 2023

Mandate vaccination will not curb COVID virus spread, says Grenadian Prime Minister

23rd of November 2021

Jamaica Govt to execute program for 5,000 km of roads

Jamaica Govt to execute program for 5,000 km of roads

4th of February 2021

JONEL POWELL, MINISTER OF CULTURE ET AL

Minister Jonel Powell salutes individuals for “the spirit of giving”

9th of December 2020

PM Terrance Drew and Premier Brantley meet for Joint Cabinet Meeting to address national priorities

20th of March 2025