Former Belize-based Catholic priest charged in child exploitation

A Catholic priest from Ireland, who once served in Belize has been accused of attempting to make inappropriate contact with a child. The priest has been identified as Father Edward Gallagher who recently appeared in Londonderry Magistrates' Court to face charges of attempted sexual communication with a child between April 2 and April 17, 2025.

As per reports, the priest was arrested on Thursday after a ‘sting operation’ conducted by a paedophile hunter group. Their communication was live broadcast online and the video quickly spread on social media which led to Gallagher’s arrest and his appearance in court.

In that video, several allegations are put to the priest about his alleged sexual activity, and he is seen visibly shaken and staggering back against a wall. Notably, no application for bail has been made by Gallagher.

The authorities also shed light on the incident and has presented some strong evidences connecting him to the alleged offences. The case is reported to be adjourned until May for further legal proceedings. They further continued and noted that they are conducting proper investigations, aimed at punishing the guilty.

Netizens slammed him and urged to stop playing with public’s emotions and sentiments

Just after the incident went viral, it sparked public outrage as they took to their social media accounts, slamming him. They also urged such people to stop exploiting child’s innocence and asked them to stop making fun of this respectable position of a priest. They added that there are several people out there, who worshipped priest like God and pleaded, “Do not play with public’s emotions, sentiments and beliefs.”

As an individual wrote, “It’s important to understand that the Church as an institution is not what commits these acts—it is individuals who choose to exploit their position of trust. In many cases, these individuals likely carried these tendencies long before ever joining the Church, seeking out roles that offer access or authority.”

“That's why I don't trust priests, pastors, preachers ir evangelicals or however they Damm call themselves. No siree,” wrote another user. One user said, “He doesn't care look how smug he is he's only sorry he's caught, so he is, why is he destroying the innocence of children. Omg he's acting like a child idiot as if he's done wrong, he knows it these idiots act like child brains and need to be locked up keeping children safe.”