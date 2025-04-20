‘He just wanted to visit his mother’: Belizean man hospitalized after reported attack by stepfather

A stepfather reportedly attacked his stepson during a heated confrontation on Thursday, when the young man attempted to visit his mother’s home in Punta Gorda Town in Belize. The Stepfather was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was adamant about preventing him from entering the home.

The stepson has been identified as Steven Lewis, who is recovering in hospital and is in a stable condition. As per reports, the victim was trying visit his mother, when his stepfather refused to allow Lewis inside the residence. This resulted in a heated argument, during which the stepfather allegedly attacked Lewis with a sharp object, causing severe injuries to his head.

Lewis was immediately taken to the hospital, where the doctors conducted a thorough examination and treated him. The police officers are also investigating the incident. According to the details, the stepfather is expected to face charges related to the attack.

Netizens expressed outrage over the incident, slammed stepfather

After the incident went viral, the netizens took to their social media accounts, expressing their outrage over the incident. They slammed the stepfather and noted that nobody has the right to preventing a child from meeting his mother.

As an individual wrote, “Very unfortunate. Hopefully the young Man will be fine..and lesson will be learned. it's hard to judge when we don't know what happened. First, we need to know the History of the relationship with the young man with both his mother and step farther. Always remember there's good and bad on both sides. Some children bring respect to their parents..some brings problems. some step fathers are good to their step children. some are not. Let's hear the mother side.”

“What’s wrong with these people? No regard for human life. No love in their soul. Where do they get off thinking they could aggressively attack and injure someone ruthlessly and get away with it. Such animalistic behaviour. How were they raised? Don’t they think about consequences,” wrote another user.