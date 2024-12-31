Dominica to welcome 19,000 cruise visitors with 13 ships

The tourism authority of Dominica has shared the cruise schedule for the ongoing week, which reveals that 13 ships are set to arrive bringing thousands of passengers.

Dominica is all set to welcome around 19,000 cruise visitors during this ongoing week. As per reports, around 13 cruises are set to berth at different ports from 30th December, 2024 to 5th January, 2025. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of twelve ships from MV cruises and the remaining one from another liner.

Sharing the thorough time-table of the cruise ships, the tourism authority of Dominica said that they are aiming to welcome a large number of passengers to the island nation, marking a significant boost in the tourism sector and providing unforgettable memories to each visitor.

The shores and ports of the island nation will remain busy throughout the week, with at least one vessel scheduled to arrive each day in coming days. Authorities have expressed excitement to conclude 2024 and start 2025 on a grand note, as the authorities will be welcoming thousands of passengers on both the respective days.

Cruise Schedule of Dominica (30th December, 2024 - 5th January, 2025)

30th December, 2024

· MV Royal Clipper (260 passengers) - Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Star Flyer (180 passengers) - Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

31st December, 2024

· MV Grandeur of the Seas (2496 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Wind Spirit (156 passengers) - Woodbridge Bay Port

1st January, 2025

· MV Marella Voyager (1904 passengers) - Woodbridge Bay Port

· MV Azamara Journey (764 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

2nd January, 2025

· MV Celebrity Summit (2454 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Aidabella (1266 passengers) - Woodbridge Bay Port

3rd January, 2025

· MV Marella Explorer 2 (2253 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

4th January, 2025

· MV Mein Schiff 2 (2894 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

5th January, 2025

· MV Enchanted Princess (3560 passengers) - Woodbridge Bay Port

· MV Aidamar (3256 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· Le Champlain (180 passengers) - Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

Dominica welcomed more than 18,000 passengers in last week

Around 12 vessels docked at the shores of the country in the last week from 23rd December to 29th December, 2024, bringing more than 18,000 passengers to the island nation. Passengers boarded the vessel explored the vibrant offerings of the island nation and immersed themselves in the natural beauty of the country.

The vessels that were berthed at the island nation, included, MV Seven Seas Grandeur, MV Crystal Serenity. Le Champlain and many others.