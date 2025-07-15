Antigua Carnival 2025 set to return with major milestones and exciting lineup

Antigua and Barbuda: One of the highly-anticipated festivals of the Caribbean - Antigua Carnival 2025 is set to make a return from July 25 to August 5, 2025. This festival is a celebration of the island’s culture which brings to life the streets of St John’s and Carnival City under the theme “Itz A Vibe”. Also known as the Caribbean’s greatest summer festival, this year’s edition is to feature a great lineup of cultural presentations, music competitions, and grand parades.

The Antigua Carnival 2025 marks the 68th edition and includes several other major milestones such as the 80th anniversary of Hell’s Gate Steel Orchestra, the 40th anniversary of the iconic soca band Burning Flames, and the 25th anniversary of Claudette “CP” Peters in the entertainment industry.

Notably, organizers have also implemented better safety measures, including new rules for parade trucks—prohibiting drinking, smoking, and allowing only authorized personnel on board. Trucks must also have covered wheels and proper lighting, while security briefings will be provided to all participants.

Antigua Carnival 2025 - Event Schedule