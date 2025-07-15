Antigua Carnival 2025 set to return with major milestones and exciting lineup
Antigua Carnival 2025 celebrates its 68th edition, honoring key milestones including Hell’s Gate Steel Orchestra’s 80th, Burning Flames’ 40th, and Claudette “CP” Peters’ 25th anniversary.
Antigua and Barbuda: One of the highly-anticipated festivals of the Caribbean - Antigua Carnival 2025 is set to make a return from July 25 to August 5, 2025. This festival is a celebration of the island’s culture which brings to life the streets of St John’s and Carnival City under the theme “Itz A Vibe”. Also known as the Caribbean’s greatest summer festival, this year’s edition is to feature a great lineup of cultural presentations, music competitions, and grand parades.
The Antigua Carnival 2025 marks the 68th edition and includes several other major milestones such as the 80th anniversary of Hell’s Gate Steel Orchestra, the 40th anniversary of the iconic soca band Burning Flames, and the 25th anniversary of Claudette “CP” Peters in the entertainment industry.
Notably, organizers have also implemented better safety measures, including new rules for parade trucks—prohibiting drinking, smoking, and allowing only authorized personnel on board. Trucks must also have covered wheels and proper lighting, while security briefings will be provided to all participants.
Antigua Carnival 2025 - Event Schedule
- Friday, July 25 - Face Off (Carnival City)
- Saturday, July 26 - T-Shirt Mas (St John’s)
- Sunday, July 27 - Good Morning D’Inclusive (Coolidge Cricket Grounding); Junior Carnival Competitions - Parade, Prince and Princess (St John’s / Carnival City)
- Monday, July 28 - Jaycees Queen Show (Carnival City)
- Tuesday, July 29 - Kari Soca International Soca Monarch (Carnival City)
- Wednesday, July 30 - Burning Flames 40th Anniversary Celebration (Carnival City)
- Thursday, July 31 - Drink Till Ya Week (Boat Cruise); Melting Pot (Carnival City); Watch Night (Arg / Botanical Gardens)
- Friday, August 1 - Calypso Monarch (Carnival City)
- Saturday, August 2 - Rise (Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium); Carnival Dreamz (Hodges Bay); Panorama (Carnival City)
- Sunday, August 3 - D Breakfast Fete (Splash Antigua); Party Monarch (Carnival City)
- Monday, August 4 - J’ouvert (St John’s); Monday Mas Parade (St John’s)
- Tuesday, August 5 - Parade of Brands (Carnival City); Last Lap (St John’s)
