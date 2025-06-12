Hurricane Season 2025: TTMS issues flood and weather alerts in Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada

Both countries are expected to experience overcast skies with a steady breeze and occasional light to moderate showers throughout the day.

12th of June 2025

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has issued the official public weather forecast for today, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The forecast is valid till midnight and reports wet and unstable weather in Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada.

In both countries, it is most likely to see overcast weather with a steady breeze all day. Also, there might be intermittent light to moderate showers and rain periods. There is a medium chance of up to 60% that there will be heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms. But by late afternoon, an improvement in the weather can be seen.

According to TTMS, tonight will begin calm but will change after midnight as the weather is predicted to become cloudy again with some showers and isolated thunderstorms developing later in the night.

The Met Office has put out two key warnings:

  • Riverine Flood Alert – Orange Level
  • Adverse Weather Alert – Yellow Level

Residents are asked to stay aware as heavy showers will bring about gusty winds, flash flooding, or street flooding in some areas. The public is also being advised by the authorities to secure outdoor items, avoid flooded roads, and to keep checking the official alerts.

Temperatures today are expected to peak at 29°C in both Piarco and Crown Point while overnight lows were recorded at 23.7°C and 24.7°C in the two regions respectively.

At the seas around Trinidad and Tobago, it is likely to see moderate conditions at present but in other parts of the region things may be a bit rough. Also reports the TTMS that wave heights in open waters are between 2.0 to 3.0 meters. In more protected areas, there won’t be any kind of action as waves will stay under 1.0 meter.

In  the Lesser Antilles, a very fine but at the same time hazy weather with also some light breezes is expected. There will also be only a few short showers. Tonight will see mostly clear weather with also at times rain which will be very isolated.

Ana Allen

