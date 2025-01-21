Melania Trump’s Inaugural Fashion: A Navy Hat and American Craftsmanship

Melania wore a navy silk wool coat, a navy skirt and ivory silk crepe blouse, both from Adam Lippes.

21st of January 2025

At the Inauguration Day 2025, the first lady Melania Trump donned a stunning navy wide-brimmed hat designed by the American hat maker, Eric Javits. The hat that helped conceal her eyes during her husband’s second inauguration, stayed the theme of Melania Trump’s elegant sporty style and caused laughter during Donald Trump’s speech referencing the wind that almost pushed the hat off her head.

Melania wore a navy silk wool coat, a navy skirt and ivory silk crepe blouse, both from Adam Lippes, thus different from the outfit she wore in 2017. The attendees at Trump’s Inaugural event praises this set, seemingly bearing the American mark, for the elegance and the refinement of the lines.

Melania’s manner of dressing raised memories of Jackie Kennedy and her pillbox hat, meaning Melania sustained a string of classy fashion. However, the moment was also an iconoclastic departure from previous controversies that revolved around her dressing especially with regard to designers’ readiness to dress her. Lippes said that it was privilege to dress the First Lady participating in the process of the American fashion transformation.

Melania’s 2025 inauguration outfit confirmed her role of a political and symbolic First Lady while asserting glamour and asserting American designers. The choice of the American designers signifies the contrast of politics and fashion and conformity with the patriotism.

This appearance, along with the famous hat, proved her position in the field of the political impact of fashion. The First Lady was able show fashion and symbolism in harmony which placed her in a powerful position during the key stage of her husband’s presidency.

Ana Allen

